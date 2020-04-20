The AHSAA medical advisory board meets with the central board Thursday to discuss the latest Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations regarding implementation of return to summer conditioning, practice and contest guidelines.
Once the AHSAA has all the applicable data, as well as input from its schools, return to play protocol will be established.
At this time, the AHSAA anticipates a complete fall sport’s season. Only if public health guidelines prohibit such would there be any change to fall sports including, but not limited to, abbreviated seasons.
The AHSAA will continue to post updates on its website as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.