Editors's note: This article has been updated to include the identity of the woman.
Albertville Police are investigating the death of a woman.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, authorities were summoned to the scene of what was initially thought to be a one-vehicle accident just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene on Dixie Dale Circle, they discovered a vehicle in the ditch and a female outside the vehicle dead.
“Right now, we are investigating and have very little to go on,” Smith said.
The woman was later identified as Jana Miller Chatman, 32, of Douglas.
Smith said shell casings were found outside the vehicle and the coroner was called. Smith would not release additional details.
“We have a whole lot of unknowns right now,” Smith said.
Anyone who may have been in the area and saw or heard anything is encouraged to call the Albertville Police Detective Line at 256-891-8274 or the non-emergency line at 256-878-1212.
