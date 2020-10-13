The Geraldine Bulldogs won their sixth consecutive DeKalb County Volleyball Tournament championship on Oct. 10 at Collinsville. Team members are, front row, from left, Zoey Faulkner, Jaden Dismuke, Tinsley Satterfield and Chloe Murdock; back row, from left, head coach Renee Bearden, Kaleigh Butler, Lilly Rowell, Lydia West, Brooklyn Hall, Alexis Powell, Joanna Hammett and Emma Baker.