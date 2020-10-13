Renee Bearden helped establish Geraldine as the dominant volleyball program in DeKalb County during her playing career under legendary head coach Cristie Brothers.
Bearden succeeded Brothers as Geraldine’s head coach in 2018, and all three of her clubs have claimed the DeKalb County Tournament championship.
The Class 3A, No. 7 Bulldogs (26-12) rolled to the 2020 crown by beating Sylvania 25-16, 25-16, Plainview 18-25, 25-22, 15-10 and 3A, No. 8 Fyffe 25-16, 21-25, 15-13. The tournament concluded Oct. 10 at Collinsville’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium.
Overall, it was the Bulldogs’ sixth consecutive title.
Geraldine’s Lilly Rowell took home tournament most valuable player honors. The Bulldogs’ Jaden Dismuke and Brooklyn Hall joined Rowell on the all-tournament squad.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” Bearden said. “I have never coached a group of young ladies that was as flexible as this group.
“I can change my lineup multiple times a day and they run with it. Being a team that’s competitive and doesn’t like to lose plays a huge role in that, but overall, they will play anywhere I put them if they think it will get us a win.
“This championship was won by playing as one team. Each of the eight players that played contributed. Joanna Hammett has been out since week two due to an injury, and two JV players [Emma Baker and Kaleigh Butler] also contributed indirectly to this win by communicating where open holes were and where players were.
“It takes a team to win, and this bunch has figured that out. I’m excited for the postseason to see what these young ladies will do.”
Statistical leaders for the Bulldogs were:
Zoey Faulkner, two aces, three kills, two blocks, 74 assists and 20 digs
Rowell, seven aces, 28 kills, one block, one assist and 18 digs
Alexis Powell, five aces, nine kills, three blocks, one assist and 21 digs
Hall, 28 kills, two blocks, one assist and six digs
Lydia West, one ace, 10 kills, one block, one assist and six digs
Dismuke, 14 aces, 11 kills, three assists and 41 digs
Tinsley Satterfield, 13 digs
Chloe Murdock, four aces and 17 digs
Geraldine hosted the 3A, Area 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Bulldogs go 2-1 in tri-match
On Oct. 8, Geraldine lost to 5A, No. 9 Fairview 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 and defeated 6A Springville 28-26, 25-13 and Cleveland 25-10, 25-14 in a tri-match at Fairview.
Geraldine’s stats leaders were:
Dismuke, five aces, six kills, one block, six assists and 33 digs
West, four aces, six kills, three blocks and seven digs
Hall, 17 kills, three blocks, one assist and five digs
Powell, one ace, three kills, three assists and 10 digs
Murdock, 15 digs
Satterfield, one ace and three digs
Faulkner, four aces, four kills, 57 assists and 13 digs
Rowell, seven aces, 40 kills, one block, three assists and 24 digs
Kaleigh Butler, 11 kills and one dig
Emma Baker, 10 assists and two digs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.