Based on information provided by the Marshall County EMA about expected severe weather, some school systems in the area have decided to close early.
Marshall County School System will close at 1 p.m.
Guntersville and Arab school systems and Marshall Christian School will close at 1:30 p.m.
All after school activities have been cancelled.
