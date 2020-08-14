If you aspire to be a bass angler in Marshall County but don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying a bass boat, there’s an option for you.
In the past few years the sport of kayak fishing has grown in popularity all over the country. Matt Brooks, Lifepoint Church pastor in Albertville, tried his hand at kayak fishing as an alternative to power boat fishing and was hooked.
“My son got interested in bass fishing a while back and I decided to as well,” he said. “We quickly realized it was something we could do together, but I didn’t want to go out and buy an $80,000 bass boat.”
After a little research, Brooks found the alternative he was looking for specifically with Hobie Kayaks.
“I was immediately interested in kayak fishing,” he said. “Hobie is the company I got interested in and starting using its boats. Hobie came up with a way to drive the kayak with peddles instead of having to use paddles.”
Since beginning the sport in 2006, Brooks has fished in numerous tournaments around the Southeast and is now an advocate for the sport.
“I fish several events a year for Hobie,” he said. “We did an event on Lake Guntersville last September, and I’ll do another one this coming October on the Coosa River.”
The Kayak Bass Fishing (KBF) leagues will host a tournament on Lake Guntersville the second weekend of October. While he’s looking forward to the event, Brooks will not actually participate in the KBF tournament on Lake Guntersville.
“I mainly work to promote the sport as much as possible instead of just fishing tournaments,” he said. “My goal is to spread the sport and show other people the possibilities that come with it.”
Brooks said he brings six to 10 fishing poles along with him each time out. He said supplies are limited on a kayak, but he always has what’s needed.
“The only fuel I need to make my boat go is a Snickers bar,” he laughed. “There’s so many things I love about kayak fishing. The only real disadvantage is not being able go 70 mph to another spot on the lake. In a lot of ways, it’s a primitive way of fishing. It’s become something I really enjoy and hope other people will take an interest as well.”
Brooks said you can get more information about kayak fishing from him online by searching www.facebook.com/mattbrooksfishing.
“I’m available to answer any questions,” he concluded. “It’s a great a sports and I’m more than happy to give people all the info they need.”
