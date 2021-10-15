CROSSVILLE — The Sardis varsity football team broke a 20-game losing streak by beating Crossville 44-22 on Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 7 battle of the Lions.
Sardis posted its first victory since shutting out Crossville 28-0 on Oct. 18, 2019. The Lions lost their final three games of the 2019 season and then finished 0-10 in 2020. Sardis improves to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the Region 7 standings.
With the loss, Crossville dropped to 0-7, 0-5.
Sardis never trailed Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium. Kane Lawson’s 8-yard touchdown run gave head coach Gene Hill’s team a 6-0 first-quarter advantage.
Logan Edwards’ 3-yard TD run, followed by Lawson’s two-point conversion, extended Sardis’ margin to 14-0.
Crossville found the scoreboard on Antonio Quintana’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. The Lions made the two-point conversion, trimming it to 14-8.
Sardis answered with its final TD of the opening half, which came on Lawson’s 3-yard run. Brody Samples passed to Derek Tarvin for two points and a 22-8 cushion.
Crossville answered before halftime, as Jadyn Heflin connected with Keajuan Hatley on a TD pass with 18.7 seconds left. The two-point conversion failed.
Max Feemster’s fumble recovery just 54 seconds into the third quarter gave Sardis’ offense excellent field position. The Lions cashed in the turnover on Samples’ 1-yard run at the 9:49 mark. He passed to Kason Moore for two points, pushing Sardis’ lead to 30-14.
Quintana returned the kickoff to Sardis’ 41-yard line. On fourth-ahd-16, backup quarterback Caleb Causey heaved a 35-yard TD pass to Kolby Lesley down the middle of the field with 7:18 on the clock. Griffin Hefner bulled his way into the end zone for two points, cutting it to 30-22.
Sardis recaptured the momentum on the ensuing kickoff, as Spencer Maroney returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. Samples threw to Eli Morton for two points, and Sardis led 38-22 with 7:04 on the clock.
Samples ran for Sardis’ final TD of the night with 2:58 remaining in the third. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The teams combined for seven turnovers in the fourth quarter. Maroney, Case Martin, Garrett Burns and Bryan Gramajo each contributed an interception for Sardis.
Lesley and Hatley both grabbed an interception for Crossville, and Javier Juan recovered a fumble in mid-air.
