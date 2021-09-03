The hiring of a new coach is a time of excitement for any team. With a new staff comes renewed hope, that the problems and struggles of past teams are out the window, and the wins will soon come pouring in.
That was the case for area football teams coming into the season, with four new coaches at AHSAA schools and a fifth at Marshall Christian. Unfortunately for fans of those schools with new coaches, it’s been a slow start, with those four AHSAA coaches combining for a record of 1-5 through the first two weeks, with three of those losses coming in close games where a bounce or two might have made the difference.
Which brings me to the main point I’m trying to make here: Relax. Yes, it’s a slow start for some of these teams and coaches, but that’s completely OK, if not to be expected. Keep in mind that last season, those four AHSAA schools, Albertville, Crossville, Geraldine, and West End combined to go 14-28 last season, with three of those wins coming via forfeit due to COVID issues.
I bring this up not to take a shot at the previous coaches or players at any of those schools, but just to point out that none of these new coaches were stepping into a program where all they had to do was show up and the wins would roll in. Far from it.
In speaking with each of the coaches at those schools throughout the offseason and into the early part of this season, they’ve all preached about changing the football program’s culture, or it being a process to build into a winning team. Yes, each and every one of those coaches would love to come into the new job and go 10-0, instantly turning around a team’s fortune, but they’re all also realistic coaches, who knew when they took those jobs that it wasn’t going to be easy, and that it likely wasn’t going to be some small overnight fix that helped get the team going the way fans and players want it to.
I’m well aware that in this modern society we demand things now, and think that if a coach doesn’t win big right away, things are doomed from the start, but that is far from the case. Look at Boaz and Jeremy Sullivan, who went 3-7 in his first season, and since then has put the Pirates into the playoffs in three straight seasons. Just because success doesn’t come right away doesn’t mean it’s not coming.
So yes, it might be frustrating or tough to see your school of choice struggle on the field in the early goings under a new coach, but try and remember, it likely wasn’t going to be a quick fix at any of these schools, and the coaches there deserve a little more time than two weeks before rushing to a conclusion that it was a bad hire, or that the team won’t ever get it figured out.
