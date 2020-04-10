The Geraldine football team posted a 67-47 record during the decade of 2010-19, capped by an 8-5 finish in 2019 that saw the Bulldogs advance to the state playoff quarterfinals for the second time in school history.
The Alabama High School Football Historical Society lists the 67 wins as the most for any decade in Bulldog history.
Geraldine extended its school-record streak of postseason appearances to 13 in 2019 by finishing as the runner-up in Class 3A, Region 7.
Head coach Brad Waldrop’s squad crushed Clements 49-16 in the opening round before battering host B.B. Comer 61-7 in the second round. The 61 points and 54-point margin of victory were playoff records for Geraldine.
The Bulldogs also scored 64 points in a triumph over region rival Brindlee Mountain. The pair of 60-point outbursts helped the Dogs score a single-season record 445 points.
According to the AHSFHS, the Bulldogs are 83-2 when scoring 30 or more points and 50-1 when scoring 40 or more since 2000.
All five of Geraldine’s losses were to state playoff teams.
Class 3A state champion Piedmont beat GHS in the final game of the regular season and in the state playoff quarterfinals. The Dogs lost to 2A state champion Fyffe in their second game of the season.
Geraldine also lost to Susan Moore and Sardis.
Geraldine gained Fyffe and Collinsville, who lost to Fyffe in the 2A semifinals, as region opponents under the AHSAA’s reclassification for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The new 3A, Region 7 includes the Bulldogs, Red Devils, Panthers, Asbury, Plainview, Brindlee Mountain and Sylvania.
Geraldine’s 2020 schedule is:
Aug. 28, Westminster Christian
Sept. 4, at Asbury
Sept. 11, at Sardis
Sept. 18, Plainview
Sept. 25, Saks
Oct. 2, Brindlee Mountain
Oct. 9, at Sylvania
Oct. 16, at Fyffe
Oct. 23, Collinsville
Oct. 30, at Crossville
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
