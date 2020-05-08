After more than two decades of building “an outdoorsman’s dream come true,” the Ainsworth family has decided to sell Dream Ranch in Guntersville.
Austin Ainsworth, who helped managed the ranch since its inception, shared the news publicly on Facebook on Friday, May 1.
“Yesterday [April 30], we passed down Dream Ranch to new owners who will continue to operate the ranch as the premier place to hunt in Alabama,” Ainsworth wrote. “Our family bought the land in 2001 and [Lt. Gov.] Will Ainsworth and I have worked together running the business since we both graduated college.
“We are excited for Kyle and [Claire Neely] Richards, and the whole Neely family, to continue what we started and continue to operate for many years to come,” he continued. “We will miss the friendships/relationships with our guest[s] and, of course, the great staff who made it all happen.”
Dream Ranch is a nationally recognized hunting lodge set on 2,000 acres of land in Marshall County, offering a combination of hunts to provide a unique experience for visitors near and far.
Kyle and Claire Richards, who will manage the ranch now owned by the Neely family, sat down with The Reporter on Wednesday morning to discuss the purchase of Dream Ranch and their plans moving forward.
Meet the owners
The husband-wife duo of Kyle and Claire, as well as the majority of their families, are Mississippi natives.
Prior to purchasing the ranch, Claire said she and Kyle would regularly visit some of their family in Marshall County and later decided they wanted to eventually move to Guntersville.
“Every time we came, we fell more in love with the place,” Kyle said.
Shortly after the Richardses welcomed their third daughter, they decided to make the move and settle down in the Lake City.
It didn’t take long for Claire’s parents to sell their farm in Mississippi and follow them. Claire’s father, Buck Neely, has experience in wildlife management.
Kyle said his parents had already moved to the area a few years ago. His brother-in-law, Dr. Aaron George, is a dentist at Total Dental Care in Guntersville.
Besides the ranch, the Richardses now own and operate Sign Makers in Guntersville.
Purchasing the ranch
Buying Dream Ranch took a long time for the Neely family. They first reached out to the Ainsworths about buying the ranch in the summer of 2019.
“This is something we’ve always kind of dreamed about... We knew this would be something we would really enjoy doing both on the hunting side of it and on the event side of it with [Claire’s] background in events and marketing,” Kyle said. “So, it was always, ‘Man it would be nice if we could do something like that.’ So, we kind of just reached out to them, kind of threw a flier out there to them and said, ‘Hey, if you ever want to sell, let us know.’
But Dream Ranch was never listed for sale. However, the Ainsworths told them if they decided to part ways with it, they’d let them know.
Several months later, after many mutual hunting connections were made between the families, the Ainsworths decided to sell and enter negotiations. The sale was finalized Thursday, April 30; specifics including the purchase price were not disclosed.
Though family-owned, Kyle and Claire will be the sole operators.
“Dad decided to pass down his farming and semi-retire, so he’s kind of guiding us through this process, because he’s done it,” Claire said. “He can be retired and enjoy the grandchildren while we run the place. That’s at least the plan.”
They said it was a slow process, but understood why.
“This was their baby,” Claire said. “So, I’m sure they wanted to make sure they were leaving it in capable hands.”
Plans moving forward
For at least the first year, Kyle said the ranch would operate nearly identical to years past. Before making any major changes, the family wants to see the operation in full swing.
“After the first year, we’ll see if there need to be changes,” he said. “We’re not trying to come in here and reinvent the wheel.”
Current Dream Ranch workers will remain employed — something the family expects to be beneficial while learning the Dream Ranch ropes.
Claire hopes to incorporate weddings among other events at the ranch — something relatively new to the hunting lodge.
“Dream Ranch has tremendous potential and it’s such a beautiful place,” she said. “It’s just awe inspiring.”
She said they’d like to bring a lot more involvement from Marshall County and surrounding areas as well.
“Lot of customers are from all over the nation, which his great and it’s probably bringing tourism up when they come, but we want to be a lot more involved in Guntersville, because it’s our home,” Claire said.
“We want to be ingrained in the community,” Kyle said.
Despite making some changes, the family promises to continue building on the Dream Ranch legacy engineered by the Ainsworths.
“It is one of the premier spots,” Kyle said. “It’s known nationally for great hunts, great hospitality and a great time while you’re here, and that’s something that’s very important to us.”
[Editor’s Note: The Ainsworth family declined to comment further about the sale of Dream Ranch.]
