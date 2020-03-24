Two former employees of the Marshall Manor Nursing Home in Guntersville were arrested for the sexual abuse of five residents of the nursing home, according to Marshall County District Attorney Office Chief Investigator John Young.
In a joint statement from the Guntersville Police Department and Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, authorities said a Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments charging two former employees of the Marshall Manor Nursing Home, which is located in Guntersville, with multiple counts of abuse and misconduct involving five residents of the nursing home. The charges stem from a joint investigation, which Young said is still ongoing, conducted by the Guntersville Police Department and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the statement, Ashley Johnston, 32, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public lewdness, two counts of third-degree elder abuse, harassment and indecent exposure. Anna Scroggins, 26, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree voyeurism, public lewdness and third-degree elder abuse.
“These incidents occurred while both Johnston and Scroggins were employed by the nursing home and engaged in their duties as certified nursing assistants to render care to these residents,” Young said in the statement. “Both Johnston and Scroggins have been terminated from their employment at the nursing home, and Marshall Manor has participated in and fully cooperated with the investigation of these incidents. The specific details of these charges, including the names of the victims/residents of the nursing home, are not being released at this time to protect their privacy. Families of the victims have been notified, and we appreciate the response and assistance from Marshall Manor. Johnston and Scroggins have been arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail. Bond has been set for both Johnston and Scroggins in the amount of $70,000. Further information will be released as the investigation permits.”
Marshall Manor released the following statement:
“We were shocked and extremely concerned when we received allegations about the reprehensible misconduct of two of our employees. We immediately responded to the situation by reporting the matter to all appropriate law enforcement agencies, terminating the employees, and contacting families of the involved residents.
"We have fully cooperated with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Guntersville Police Department, and other state agencies to make sure these employees are brought to justice and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We are very grateful to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and Guntersville Police Department for their professionalism and quick response to this situation.
"We also want to thank our residents and their families. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us and don’t take it for granted. We love and care about all of our residents at Marshall Manor. Our first obligation is to them, which includes being honest with them. That’s why we notified every family about what happened at Marshall Manor – including those who were directly affected and those who were not.
"As we told them, we are very upset and sorry about this entire situation. We do not and will not tolerate mistreatment of any residents at Marshall Manor.”
