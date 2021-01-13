A big first half helped carry Geraldine past Collinsville on Tuesday night, 83-62, and in the process, allowed the Bulldogs to clinch the right to host the upcoming 3A area tournament.
The Bulldogs (14-3, 5-0), jumped out to a 28-14 lead after the opening quarter, then stretched the lead to 48-28 at halftime, cruising the rest of the way for the win. Geraldine had five players finish in double figures.
"We are happy to clinch hosting the area tournament," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "There's a lot of basketball left to play, so we can't be content with what we've accomplished. We have to keep working hard if we want to catch the elite teams."
Griffin Knight led the way for the Bulldogs, netting 16 points and pulling in nine rebounds. Colt Lusher scored 15 in the win, Jaxon Colvin and Kaejuan Hatley each scored 14, while Ridge Berry added 12. Carlos Mann facilitated the offensive attack, dishing out nine assists in the win.
Billy Briggs and Colton Wills led Collinsville with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs return to action on Friday when they host Glencoe, then will take part in next week's DeKalb County Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.