Two-time defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe and Class 5A Guntersville are the only teams in The Reporter’s coverage area ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football poll, which was released Monday.
The Red Devils, who have won 30 consecutive games, reclassified to 3A and sit at No. 2 in the rankings behind defending state champion Piedmont.
The Wildcats are No. 6 in 5A, their highest preseason ranking since entering the 2007 season at No. 1 in the 4A poll. The 2007 campaign followed the Wildcats’ 4A state championship season in 2006.
The 2020 season kicks off with week zero Aug. 20-22, when teams are permitted to play regulation games or jamborees.
The complete preseason rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
4. Hoover; 10-3; 178
5. Auburn; 9-4; 144
6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55
9. Theodore; 8-3; 41
10. Prattville; 9-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
4. Blount; 8-3; 151
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
6. Opelika; 11-2; 141
7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38
10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul’s* (3); 8-4; 199
4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81
7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Christian (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb County* (9); 12-1; 205
3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188
4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
6. Deshler; 9-4; 116
7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73
8. Madison County*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Academy*; 5-6; 65
10. Anniston; 9-5; 61
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee County (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Christian* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136
6. Providence Christian; 10-2; 130
7. Pike County; 10-1; 66
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50
10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph County* (2); 11-2; 169
5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141
6. Ariton; 10-3; 103
7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86
8. Luverne; 11-1; 53
9. Addison; 8-3; 39
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke County* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Christian (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens County; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
5. Linden; 6-5; 128
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
10. Marengo; 6-5; 21
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Academy (18); 9-2; 264
2. Bessemer Academy (3); 11-3; 221
3. Glenwood (2); 9-4; 166
4. Chambers Academy; 11-2; 124
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8; 120
6. Escambia Academy; 9-4; 117
7. Tuscaloosa Academy; 8-4; 109
8. Monroe Academy (1); 9-3; 100
9. Edgewood; 9-3; 83
10. Jackson Academy; 3-7; 32
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.