Friday-Saturday, August 28-29
• Home Place Thrift Store is having a warehouse sale of home décor, kitchen items and Christmas merchandise at the Guntersville Town Hall on 340 Blount Ave from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 256-960-5058 for more infromation.
Monday-Wednesday, August 31 - September 2
• Marshall Medical Centers are having a blood drive from 12-5 p.m. at the Marshall Cancer Center. The second blood drive will take place at Marshall Medical Centers South location on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 2 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The drive will be hosted in classroom A in the Physicians’ Office Building. All donors will receive a 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler and will be entered into a drawing for a smart TV.
Thursday, September 10
• The NACC Foundation’s annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and golf ball drop will be at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. This year, teams will tee off at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nacc.edu.
Ongoing
• The North Broad Street Church of Christ is having a special speaker series Wednesday nights at 6:30.
