The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest data of COVID-19 patients showed an increase in infection rate for Marshall, DeKalb, Etowah and Blount counties while the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projects deaths to drop after the state reached its peak last week.
As of Tuesday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m., Alabama had 6,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of those, the largest infected age group making up 71.6% of cases ranged from 19-64 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 25.5%, and children and teens 18 years or young made up 2.9% of cases.
Females made up the majority of cases with 57.6%; males, 41.4%; and 0.99% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 46.3% of the infected were white, 37.8% were black, 0.8% were Asian and 12.3% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 76.6% were non-Hispanic, 5.4% were Hispanic and 17.98% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 319.3; Dekalb County, 104.9; Etowah County, 124.2; and Blount County, 58.8.
The ADPH reported 335 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 195 had to be put on a ventilator. Nine-hundred eight health care workers had been infected, as well as 370 long-term care employees and 539 long-term care residents.
Of the 197 confirmed deaths as of Thursday, April 23, the ADPH reported 77.2% were among patients 65 years or older and 22.8% were between the ages of 19-64. Close to 60% of the confirmed deaths were male and 40.1% were female. Close to 90% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 45.7% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 50.3% white and 1.5% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. As of April 23, 45 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 70 had diabetes mellitus, 108 had cardiovascular disease, 42 had chronic renal disease and seven had chronic liver disease. Eighty-seven confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 50 had none. Of those, 80% were 65 or older, males and females were split at 50% each, 40% were black, 50% were white and the rest were other or unknown.
According to the IHME, Alabama reached its projected peak in the number of deaths related to the coronavirus April 21. It projects 327 total deaths in the state by Aug. 4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its list, which are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
During a press conference last Tuesday at the Alabama State Capitol, Gov. Kay Ivey said she planned to keep the stay-at-home order in place at least until April 30, and the decision to reopen would depend largely on when adequate testing becomes available across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.