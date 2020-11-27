Marshall Christian School in Albertville has a new football coach for the 2020-21 season.
Avery Hendrix, of Boaz, served as defensive coordinator for the MCS Stallions this year, and has coached at various schools over the years.
“When I heard that Head Coach Richard Henry was retiring at the end of the season, I thought I’d put my name in the hat and see what happened,” Hendrix said. “I thought we’d just see how things fell. It feels good to know they appreciate me and the work I’ve done and have faith in me as a coach.”
Hendrix said he had verbally committed to another local school to act as their defensive coordinator, but made the change to coach at MCS once it was offered to him.
“I’ve been coordinator and assistant coach at other places, such as New Hope and Coosa Christian,” Hendrix said. “This will be my first time as head coach. I’m excited about that.”
Hendrix anticipates several firsts with the school’s six-man football program.
“We’ve started to assemble a staff for next year already,” he said. “We plan to have spring football next year. That is something MCS has never had before. I’ve coordinated with another team to have spring practice and a game.”
Hendrix also says moving from a six-man team to an eight-man team is a possibility in the upcoming season.
“Right now we have 12 returning players,” Hendrix said. “We plan to pick up more. Typically in six-man football, you have a team of 10 to 13 players. With eight-man, you have 13-18 players.
“Anything over eight-man play and you need significantly more players.”
Hendrix said his decision to coach at MCS was an easy one.
“When I found out our head coach was planning to retire, I thought to myself, my son already goes to school here, he likes it here, and this program is not going to be a lot of pressure,” Hendrix said.
“When I got out of coaching years ago, I said if I was ever to go back to coaching, it would be as head coach of a program just starting out.
“This is a good place for me right now.”
