“Charlie” Charles L. Dunlap
Wellington
“Charlie” Charles L. Dunlap, 76 of Wellington, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Noland Hospital in Anniston.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. David Bryant will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ricky Dunlap, Spence Elrod, Trent Elrod, Robert Dunlap and David Dunlap.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his beloved, Shirley Roden; brothers, Ricky Dunlap (Renee) and Jeff Dunlap (Sandy); nephews, Andy Dunlap (Lindsey) and Alex Dunlap; niece, Ella Dunlap; stepsons, Trent Elrod and Spence Elrod; and step-granddaughter, Heather Brown and Dulcinea Elrod.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Gurthel Dunlap and brother; Kenny Dunlap.
Charlie and Shirley attended Websters Chapel Methodist Church.
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marty Nolan Brock
Boaz
Marty Nolan Brock, 60, of Broadwell Road, Boaz Alabama, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Goforth, Bro. Daryl Ross, and Bro. David Powell officiating. Interment followed in the Sardis Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family requests adherence to the current health restrictions of masks and social distancing. Please save your hugs and handshakes for healthier and happier times.
Mr. Brock was born in Alabama on August 6, 1961, to Nolan and Doris Brock. He was employed by Marshall-Dekalb Electric Cooperative for 36 years.
Mr. Brock is survived by his wife, Lisa Samples Brock, of Boaz; daughters, Kari (Tyler) Hooper and Anna (Katlin) Brock, all of Boaz; grandchildren, Aleigha and Aubrey Brock; mother, Doris Brock, of Boaz; and mother-in-law, Hazel Samples, of Boaz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Brock; sisters, Pam Gilbert and Sheila Taliaferro; grandparents, Homer and Maudie Hedgepath; and father-in-law, I.W. Samples.
Pallbearers were Brock Cash, Bret Carroll, Ben Carroll, Brock Gilbert, Eric Lester, Roger Pike, Jason Knight, and Braden Knight. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Employees of Marshall-Dekalb Electric Cooperative and the Sardis City Water Board.
Larry Dale McCurley
Boaz
Larry Dale McCurley, 75, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie McCurley and Rev. Shannon Black will officiate the service.
He is survived by his wife, Lucretia Gail Dalrymple McCurley; sons, Shannon Dale (Suzette) McCurley and Richard Sean (Karen) McCurley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie (Joyce) McCurley and Murrel (Charlotte) McCurley; and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Diane McCurley.
Olga Shirley Kline Treece
Enterprise
Olga Shirley Kline Treece, 92, of Enterprise, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at St. Luke Methodist Church with Dr. Olivia Poole officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. and continue until time of service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 714 Snellgrove Ave., Boaz, Alabama 35957 with Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise directing.
Survivors include husband, Frank Treece, of Enterprise; son, Charles F. Treece (Sharon), of Lay Lake; daughter, Constance T. Cannady (Gregg), of Amarillo, TX; niece, Lynda Campbell; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Peggy “Pat” Maroney
Boaz
Peggy “Pat” Maroney, 74, of Boaz, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home.
No services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Maroney; daughters, Lorie Burnett and Paige Smith (David); four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Catherine Lesley; and brothers, George Brown and William Brown.
Welton Jolley
Albertville
Welton Jolley, 86, of Albertville, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
A private family service will be held. Rev. Rickey Bell will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jolley; children, Kathy Tilley (Danny), Terry Jolley (Jackie), Sharon Amberg (Al), Johnnie Nunn (Kenny) and Jackie Mann; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Roy Shirley
Boaz
Roy Shirley, 85, of Lester Drive, Boaz, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his residence.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Shirley is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Roy Mark and Vikki Shirley, of Dothan and Michael Jay and Angela Shirley, of Boaz; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Lola Hatley, of Joppa, and Oma D. Thompson, of Union Grove; and a special friend, Paula Hand.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408, Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Edward A. Haiges
Albertville
Edward A. Haiges, 90, of Albertville, died Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Brent Roe officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Haiges; daughter, Marian Haiges Strange (Phillip); son, Allen Edward Haiges (Christy); and four grandchildren.
Melinda K. Rowell
Horton
Melinda K. Rowell, 38, of Horton, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be at 4 pm. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her sons, Xander Rowell, Jaspen Rowell and Damion Rowell; parents, Carol Sims (William Stanford) and Ricky Jo Sims (Becky); sisters, Chasity Stanford and Tiffany Caldwell; brothers, Johnny Sims, Joseph Stanford, Timothy Caldwell (Isabel) and James Caldwell (Jarica); and grandparents, Jack and Ruby Bowman.
Sharon Watts Brown
Boaz
Sharon Watts Brown, 74, of Boaz, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. McRae Chapel with Elder Ricky Harcrow and Elder Stoney Dorning officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home.
Ms. Brown is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Brent Tipton, of Boaz; three grandchildren; and siblings, Kerrell Watts, of North Carolina, Gail Jenkins, Byron Watts and Elder Kenneth Watts, all of Boaz, Niela Buckelew and Denise Staton, both of Horton, and Shaun Watts, of Albertville, She was preceded in death by her parents: Dessie Watts, Ethridge Watts and Lena Watts.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Zion Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.