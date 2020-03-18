GERALDINE — The Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association voted Geraldine’s Sarah Harris first team All-State in Class 3A following her terrific senior season.
The 5-foot-10 Harris collected 214 kills, 36 solo blocks, 110 total blocks and one ace. She finished with a hitting percentage of .404 while helping the Bulldogs win DeKalb County, area and AHSAA Super Regional tournament championships.
Geraldine lost in the 3A State Tournament finals to Montgomery Academy. It was the Bulldogs’ first appearance in the state finals since 2005.
Harris took the next step in her volleyball career March 5 when she signed to play for Southern Union Community College in Wadley during a ceremony in the Nix Gymnasium lobby.
Harris considered Southern Union and Gadsden State, because they are the state’s two-year colleges that offer cosmetology programs.
“I felt like Southern Union was for me,” Harris said. “The people and everything were good.”
Harris will room with Crossville’s Marisa Hunt, who signed with Southern Union in February.
“I was happy when I found out she was going so I’ll know somebody,” Harris said.
“Ever since I started playing volleyball, I’ve wanted to always play volleyball. I’m very excited. I can’t wait.
“I just love volleyball. I can’t really explain it. It’s stressful, but then again, I love it. It’s fun.”
Harris started playing in the eighth grade and moved up to Geraldine’s varsity as a freshman. She played middle hitter for the Bulldogs, but she expects to play right-side hitter for Southern Union.
“I like right side a lot, or outside,” she said. “I like them both.”
Harris’ Geraldine career was packed with highlights, including helping the Bulldogs extend their streak of area tournament championships to six.
Geraldine also reached the Class 3A Final Four in 2018, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to stun Houston Academy in the quarterfinals.
“That was crazy,” Harris said of the Houston Academy win.
Playing in the 3A State Tournament finals as a senior is a favorite memory for Harris.
“I remember waking up that day until the end of it,” she said. “It was a huge memory, and I think I’m going to remember it forever.”
Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden coached Harris during her junior and senior years.
“Sarah has grown a lot the last year, as a player and a hitter,” Bearden said. “I’m very proud of the athlete that she has become.
“I’m very excited that she is able to continue her career while also being able to pursue a degree in her career choice.”
Harris expressed thanks to her family for its great support of her Bulldog career.
“It’s always been family at Geraldine,” she said of the program’s atmosphere. “There’s always been a bunch of support.”
Harris played club volleyball for Impact, which is offered through Supreme Courts at Guntersville.
“Anna Graham was my club volleyball coach, and she helped me a lot,” Harris said. “She was just a really good coach in how she explained things.”
