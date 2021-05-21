Editor’s note: This column was originally published in the May 30, 2009 edition of The Reporter.
I was hurrying across Snead State’s campus Tuesday night, trying to get inside Plunkett-Wallace Gym by 6 o’clock for the beginning of Crossville’s graduation exercises.
While waiting to cross College Street, I saw a Dodge Charger wheel into the already-full parking lot beside the gym.
As I walked toward the car, the driver flung open the door and jumped out.
Dressed in her gold cap and gown, she looked at me and said, “Sir, can you please do me the biggest favor and park my car? I will find you after it’s over.”
I think I said, “Yes” or “OK,” and then she was gone — gone to find her place in the line of seniors who were walking from the Student Union Building (better known as the SUB) toward the gym.
As I waited for a chance to pull into the street, I received a few strange looks from others who were making their way to the ceremony.
I told one man, “This girl asked me to park it,” when I noticed him staring. He replied, “I think this is my friend’s car.”
That’s when I should’ve remembered my profession — being a newspaper reporter — and asked him, “Excuse me, sir, but what is your friend’s name?”
She didn’t give me time to get her name when she trusted me with her pimped-out ride.
The closest park I found was in the lot beside the McCain Learning Resource Center.
I never found the off button on the remote that controlled her audio system, which included a video screen.
Noticing her purse in the front passenger’s seat, I locked it up in the trunk just to be on the safe side.
When I finally made it to the gym, class president Brock Wood was giving his speech.
I immediately flashed back 25 years ago, when I had to give the class president’s speech at Crossville’s graduation exercises because Brock’s mom, Tracie Williams Wood, nominated me for the office.
The class of 2009’s salutatorian, Daniel Bryant, is a member of my church, and he delivered an excellent speech, but I knew he would.
My cousin, Dustin Cason, is one of three late classmates who were remembered during the exercises. Jose Bautista and Devin Hairston are the others.
We still miss you, Dustin.
When the ceremony ended, I met senior class sponsor Tracy Gilliland in the lobby and shared my story.
Without hesitation, Tracy told me I was searching for Lupe Garcia.
Only a couple of minutes later, I was reunited with a smiling Lupe, who thanked me for coming to her aide.
I was happy to help, because I didn’t want her to be late on one of the most special nights of her life.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter.
