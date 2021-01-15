This is an opinion column.
Ricky Smith has been associated with The Sand Mountain Reporter for longer than I have.
Ricky started working for the paper when Kerry Yencer was the managing editor in the mid-1980s. Kerry gave me my start at The Reporter in May 1988.
I can’t say enough about my friend’s contributions to the paper during my time here. Ricky’s loyal, hard-working and an excellent writer.
A couple of years ago, Ricky retired after working 25 years for the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department. I hope he never decides to retire as a correspondent for us, because we couldn’t replace him.
There’s no better ambassador for Boaz than Ricky, who’s spent much of his retirement working as a substitute teacher for the Boaz City Schools. On Jan. 4, Ricky started his job as the new morning show host on WBSA Radio in Boaz. You can listen to him at FM 93.5 or AM 1300.
Ricky succeeds the legendary Beecher Hyde, who at age 90 thought it was finally OK to retire. Beecher signed off his last show Dec. 31.
On Thursday morning, Ricky invited me and Ron Balaskovitz, The Reporter’s new sports editor, to be guests on his show. I appreciated Ricky giving us the opportunity to spotlight the paper and allow members of his audience to get to know Ron better.
I wish Ricky all the best in his new role at WBSA. I know he’s going to excel.
Pick’em contest final standings
For more than a decade, Ricky has put together the weekly list of games and compiled the standings for The Reporter’s Football Pick-em Contest. It’s been a huge help to me, and I appreciate him handling it.
The contest is at least 40 years old, or older. As a student at Crossville High School, I remember looking at the contest each week to see who Lowell Smith, Randy Johnson, Bill Prickett and others predicted to win.
Ricky recently shared with me the final standings for the 2020 contest. They are:
1. Shannon, 7-7 bowl picks, 195-70 overall
2. Ricky, 9-5, 193-72
3. Jonathan Bottomlee, 9-5, 187-78
4. Sherrie Hall, 5-9, 175-90
5. Daniel Taylor, 11-3, 167-98
Ricky said this marked my fourth consecutive championship and my eighth in the last 13 years. I’m sure some of you who pick the games along with us every week beat my record this season.
My hope for the 2021 football season is that COVID-19 won’t be an issue. I hope all high school and college teams get to play a full schedule of games, with the stadiums once again packed with fans.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.