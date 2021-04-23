Twice the Fyffe Red Devils were in danger entering the seventh inning, and twice the Red Devils pulled out dramatic wins to complete a sweep of Lauderdale County in the opening round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs.
The Red Devils won the opener 8-5 on a walk-off home run from Ike Rowell, then completed the sweep by scoring six times in the top seventh in Game 2 to pull out a 6-2 win.
Fyffe improves to 22-1 on the season with the wins, and advances to the Round of 16 next weekend where they will face the winner of the Childersburg-Ohatchee series.
The Red Devils jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opening game before Lauderdale answered with three in the top of the third. Fyffe briefly knotted the game int he bottom of the inning, but the guests retook the lead with a pair in the top of the fourth to make it 5-3.
The scored remained that way until the sixth when when Brody Dalton and Riley West brought home runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice bunt.
Rowell pitched around a lead-off single in the seventh to keep the game tied, then in the bottom of the frame, came to the plate with two on and one out, lacing the 2-2 pitch to center for the walk-off win. Rowell also earned the win on the hill, tossing all seven innings, pitching around six errors from the Fyffe defense and fanning seven.
In the nightcap, Lauderdale County served as the home team, and nearly made a pair of runs in the first inning stand up, holding Fyffe off the scoreboard until the seventh.
But in their last at bat, the Red Devils erupted, scoring six runs in the inning, the first three coming via a pair of Lauderdale County errors to take the lead. Following the errors, Koby Harris laced an RBI double, then Rowell continued his big day with a two-run triple for the final runs.
The rally made a winner of Tanner Cowart, who settled in after the opening inning, going all seven innings, giving up just four hits and collecting nine strikeouts. Cowart and Parker Godwin each collected three hits in the game at the plate.
