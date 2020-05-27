Sonja Hard, director of Boaz Parks and Recreation, released a letter Wednesday morning that provided details about the resumption of the department’s activities and the reopening of its facilities.
“We are excited to begin the process of opening our doors to the public,” Hard said. “We strongly urge caution to the community and stress the importance of social distancing and good hygiene.
“Please be aware that a new normal will begin to take shape as we conform to regulations and adjustments in place with the health and safety of everyone in mind.”
The department’s timeline is:
June 1
» All rec league baseball, softball and t-ball practices will begin.
» If you are interested in registering for a league as a team or individual, limited registration will be open online until 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
June 15
» Rec league games will begin.
» The Boaz Recreation Center’s gym will open to the public for free play.
» The Boaz Recreation Center’s pool will open for public swim, swim team and swim lessons.
Visit the Boaz Barracudas’ Facebook page for more information about the swim team.
» The Old Mill Park playground and splash pad will open.
» Pool party rentals will be available.
» Old Mill Park pavilion rentals will be available.
» The outdoor basketball courts beside the Boaz Public Library will open to the public.
» The Boaz Nature Park will be available to rent for events and soccer play.
June 20
» Travel tournaments will begin.
If you have rented the Boaz pool or an Old Mill Park pavilion, or you have registered for swimming lessons for a date prior to June 15, you will be contacted to reschedule or request a refund.
“We appreciate the community’s patience as we navigate the safest way to reopen to the public,” Hard said. “All facilities will adhere to guidelines, which may involve social distancing, 50% occupancy and limited access.”
Contact the Boaz Recreation Center at 256-593-7862 for more information.
