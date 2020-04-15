The Paul W. Bryant Museum at the University of Alabama will be interviewing Albertville native and Crimson Tide football legend John Hannah, along with former Tide running back Glen Coffee Jr., next week.
Visit the museum on Facebook or YouTube to watch the interviews after they’re posted.
Email Olivia Arnold, the museum’s business operations manager, at oarnold@ua.edu for more information or call 205-348-4668 or 866-772-BEAR (2327).
