After a slow start caused by the press defense of Fairview, host Boaz attempted to rally in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, pulling within a basket of tying the game, but ultimately came up short, falling 53-44 in the win-or-go-home sub-regional round.
Lilly Beth Morrison paced the Pirates with 15 points in defeat, while Savannah Wood scored 12.
Fairview caused issues with the Pirates early on by using a full-court press defense, leading to a number of early steals, and jumping out to a quick 18-9 lead after one period.
"We were worried about their pressure and it shook us up and got us rattled in the first quarter," Boaz coach Brian Hinton said. "I think they got a lot of easy baskets and easy looks that we gave them, and they jumped out."
Following that opening frame, the Pirates began to settle in, but then saw the Fairview lead swell to 12 heading into halftime.
But the Pirates did not go quietly, trimming the lead down to 11 after the third quarter, then making their big push to open the fourth.
Down 44-33 to start the final period, the Pirates put together an 8-0 run to start the period and pulled within three. But the Aggies had an answer, and countered with a couple made shots and an and-one basket and free throw, outscoring the Pirates 9-3 the rest of the game to secure the win.
"The second half we outscored them," Hinton said. "We really had the momentum to cut it to three, then they had a couple big baskets. They're very opportunistic. We played pretty well, but we just had too many turnovers. I thought we played hard the whole game. Overall, we just didn't handle the pressure as well as we were hoping, and I think that was the storyline of the game."
The Pirates' season comes to an end with an 18-11 mark, and were able to capture the school's third-consecutive area tournament title last week. The Pirates will lose four seniors off this season's squad.
"They always kept pushing forward," Hinton said of this season's squad. "We had a six-game losing streak around Christmas but they never had their heads down and they were ready to practice. It was just a fun group to coach. When you can win an area championship on top of that, I'm proud of that. They're just great kids."
Fairview were led by Molly McKelvey's game-high 22 points, while Maddie Yeager added 11, and Emma Garcia tallied 10.
Fairview advances to the regional semifinals where they will play at Ramsey on Thursday night.
