The City Harbor development in Guntersville is officially underway as members of the Guntersville City Council, project manager Patrick Lawler and other officials broke ground last Friday afternoon.
Southern Brewers Cooperative is set to be the first business open at the harbor this spring. The business will be located inside the silos under the “City Harbor” sign.
It was announced in August that the chain restaurant Another Broken Egg would be coming to the City Harbor as well. Lawler was on hand Friday to talk about a few more businesses that have officially decided to build as well.
“With the two restaurants already coming, we also have La Esquina Cocina coming, which is a very good Mexican restaurant and the Wake Eatery,” he said. “We’re also going to build some short stay condominiums on the property that people can rent out for a couple of days. Right now, we’ve only got about 7,500 feet of space left. We’re looking forward to all those businesses being here and looking forward to this being a benefit for Guntersville for a long time.”
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was also on hand for the groundbreaking. He spoke to the large crowd that had gathered.
“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I just want to say that we appreciate Patrick’s vision and investment in this property,” he said. “What a great area of the state this is. Mayor Leigh Dollar sent me an article Thursday night, which talked about how Marshall County is one of the most searched places in the country. This development is only going to help that. It’s a great day for Guntersville and there’s no other place I’d rather call home.”
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar spoke last about the work that has gone into making the harbor development a reality.
“I never thought I’d see this day get here,” she laughed. “But it’s finally here. This project has been in the works for about five years. I want to thank the previous City Council for having the foresight to approve this project. I also want to thank former mayors Bob Hembree and James Townsen for purchasing this property years ago to allow for this to happen. It’s been almost 20 years since it was purchased. This all shows that persistence pays off.”
She continued, “I especially want to thank Patrick Lawler for believing in the city’s vision and making it even bigger and better than we could’ve ever imagined. He’s hung in there with us to make today a reality. This project is on the premier location of the Tennessee River and it’s going to be a premier destination. It’s going to change the landscape of Guntersville. I look forward to all the great things still to come to Guntersville.”
Dollar, Ainsworth and Lawler participated in the ceremonial ground breaking with the current City Council and former members of the City Council.
