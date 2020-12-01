The Shepherd’s Cove Hospice annual Lights of Love event now features a virtual Christmas tree and new options to honor loved ones, past and present.
Lights of Love is an annual event that allows community members to honor those they love. This year, Shepherd’s Cove invites people to sponsor a light on its new virtual Christmas tree. Visit sclightsoflove.com/tree to register.
The new virtual option allows individuals to participate in the event, no matter their location. They can also share a personalized message or memory with each light on the virtual tree and share that message with others.
Shepherd’s Cove will still have the Field of Love luminary display, which typically features more than 600 memorial luminaries placed in the front lawn of the facility at 408 Martling Road in Albertville. Participation options include $10 for a light on the virtual tree and a luminary in the Field of Love; $25 for a light on the virtual tree, a luminary and a memorial ornament to personalize at home; and $50 for a light on the virtual tree, a luminary, an ornament, and a cedar tree sapling to plant at home in memory of a loved one.
Each option includes a memorial bag with various items to help remember loved ones and bring extra holiday cheer. All proceeds benefit end-of-life care and grief support through Shepherd’s Cove.
For the health and safety of staff and the public, the Lights of Love in-person event will be drive-through only.
All participants are welcome to drive through the circle drive in the front of the facility to pick up their memorial bag and/or ornaments and tree saplings.
For more information about the event, visit sclightsoflove.com or call 256-891-7724.
