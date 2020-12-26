Vadine Reynolds Weaver
Albertville
Mrs. Vadine Reynolds Weaver, 87, of Albertville passed away Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Weaver loved her family, children, grandchildren, neighbors and anyone she came in contact with. She was a true Southern hospitable lady, who had alot of love to give. She was the rock of her family and will truly be missed by all. Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by Husband, JB Reynolds; Husband, Glenn Weaver; Parents, Warner and Mae Jones; Brothers, James Jones and Vernon Jones; Sisters, Enell Kelley and Pauline Burnett. Mrs. Weaver is survived by Children; Brenda Hasterok (Roger), Carolyn Cruise (Vandy), Donna Baird (Jackie), Jud Reynolds (Linda), Glenda Weaver; Grandchildren, Robert Cruise (Jennifer), Derrick Hasterok (Kristine), Philip Hasterok (Kelly), Melissa Miller (Chris), Brian Slaton, Erin Lang (Chris), Marc Slaton (Ciara), Amy Baumet (Justin), Brad Baird (Amanda), Dustin Baird (Pam); Great-Grandchildren, Emma, Katie, Alana, Hannah and Laura Beth Cruise, Chase and Cody Miller, Madison and Macy Lang, Hailee and Connor Hasterok, Sylvia, Paul and Kepler Hasterok, Laurel and Austin Slaton, Mason and Lilly Baumet, Kara Baird and Jack and Allie Baird; Sisters, Flossie Townson and Louise Beard; Brothers; Clyde Jones and Bobby Jones. Due to the pandemic, the family chose to have a private graveside service, Rev. Robert Cruise officiated. Pallbearers were Marc Slaton, Brian Slaton, Chris Lang, Chris Miller, Justin Baumet, Brad Baird and Danny Park. Honorary pallbearers were Derrick Hasterok, Philip Hasterok, Dustin Baird, Cody Miller, Mason Baumet, Chase Miller, Paul Hasterok, Kepler Hasterok, Connor Hasterok, Jack Baird and Austin Slaton. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Mrs. Weaver, the family suggests making it to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, 2681 Rocky Ridge Ln., Birmingham, AL 35216 (donorservices@alabamachild.org) or Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 4130 US Hwy 431, Albertville, AL.
Deborah Lee Gilbreath “Debbie” Rosser
Sardis City
Mrs. Deborah Lee Gilbreath “Debbie” Rosser, 68, of Sardis City, Alabama, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Mrs. Rosser was born in Alabama on Aug. 3, 1952, to T.A. and Gladys Jackson Gilbreath. She was a retired elementary school teacher.
Mrs. Rosser is survived by her husband, Robert Rosser of Sardis City; sons, Robert Lee Rosser of Trussville, Marius Marin of Huntsville; sisters, Lynette Priest of Boaz, Glenda Lawrence of Florida; sisters-in-saw, Betty Gilbreath of Boaz, Sandra Howell of Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her Parents, T.A. and Gladys Gilbreath; brother, Tom Gilbreath.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Wendell Clyde
Garner
Boaz
Wendell Clyde Garner, 74 of Boaz, Alabama died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz, with Boaz Carr Funeral Home Directing.
Rev. Mike Johnson and Rev. Tony Holcomb officiated the service. Burial followed at the conclusion of service.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Karren Amos Garner; daughter, Misti Garner Gallman, Boaz; two grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Henry) Zamora of Huntsville, Joyce Martin, of Scant City; brother, Gary (Karen) Garner of Albertville.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home Directing
Arnold Ray Morgan
Boaz
Arnold Ray Morgan, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home in Boaz.
Per his request, he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held.
He is survived by his daughter, Annette Dood (Michael); brother, Ed Denson; sister-in-law, Janice Walden; brothers-in-law, Larry, Bill and Jerry Walden; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family with arrangements.
Bobby Smith
Langston
Bobby Smith, 82, died Dec. 20, 2020, at his residence in Langston.
The funeral and visitation were held Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Interment followed at Woosley Cemetery. Delbert Freeman officiated.
Smith is survived by his wife, Gail Smith; daughter, Sonya Smith; sister, Dot Watson; sons, Eris (Donna) and DeWayne (Beth) Smith; brothers, James, Fred (Becky) and Jackie (Martha) Smith; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Don Stevens
Crossville
Don Stevens, 72, died Dec. 21, 2020, at his residenc in Crossville.
His graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Liberty at Painter Cemetery.
Byron Fricks officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Steven; sons, Donny (Amanda) and Sean Stevens; and two grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
