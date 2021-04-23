The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is seeking public input on a bridge project in DeKalb County.
ALDOT has proposed replacing the Town Creek Bridge that sits just outside the Geraldine city limits on Alabama Highway 75 going toward Lakeview.
According to ALDOT’s website, the current two-lane bridge would remain open while a new two-lane bridge is constructed beside it on its East side. Once the new bridge is complete, it would be connected to both ends of the highway and the old bridge, demolished. Additional rights-of-way would be needed for the construction of the 0.7-mile-long project, which is why ALDOT intends to purchase land near the bridge on either side of the highway.
Once the plans are finalized, the department will begin moving any utilities from the current bridge starting tentatively in the fall of this year. Construction on the bridge will begin in Spring of 2022 with a completion date in Summer of 2024, ALDOT said.
Anyone interested in giving input on the project regarding design, environmental impacts or other issues must do so by Friday, April 30, by using the online form at aldotinvolved.com, by emailing al75-bridge-comments@dot.state.al.us or by calling 256-505-4921.
The current Town Creek Bridge was built in 1942.
