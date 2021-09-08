The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to announce that Guntersville running back Logan Pate has been named the Player of the Week for Week 2.
Pate, a senior for the Wildcats, helped Guntersville rally from a halftime deficit this past Friday in a road game at Fairview, rushing for four touchdowns in the win, including three of them in the second half as Guntersville earned a 34-19 win.
“He rushed for about 1,500 yards as a sophomore and junior, so he’s been productive throughout his career, and this year as a senior, he’s an important part of our offense,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said of Pate. “Fairview was 9-1 and we were their only loss last year, we knew it was going to be a physical game, we were down at the half and felt like we needed to come out and establish the run, and we were able to do that. Logan is bigger and stronger than he was in the past, he did a good job, the offensive line did a good job, but we committed to the run more in the second half and that opened up the passing game, and Logan was a big part of that.”
Pate had the Wildcats’ lone score of the first half, then scored the first touchdown of the second half to give Guntersville the lead for good, before adding two more scores to help the ‘Cats pull away late.
For the game, Pate rushed for 158 yards on 27 carries while also adding 20 receiving yards. This is the second time in his career that he has been named Player of the Week, taking honors last October following a six-touchdown game against Boaz.
“It’s great to have somebody like Logan who is a three year starter that you have confidence in, any time you can have balance it makes us more difficult to defend,” Reese added. “And we’ve got confidence in our running and passing game, and Logan is a big part of that, we know that if we’re struggling, it’s always great to be able to hand it to a senior running back and he can get us going.”
Pate and the Wildcats return home this Friday when they will host Crossville in a Region showdown.
Honorable Mention
Andy Howard, quarterback, Albertville: 12 of 19, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns, 48 yards rushing in a 47-26 loss to Sparkman.
Kobe Hill, linebacker/running back, Geraldine: 6 tackles, fumble recovery, 43 rushing yards, 1 touchdown in 60-6 win over Asbury.
Carter Lambert, quarterback, Boaz: 5 of 6, 65 yards, 4 touchdowns, 30 rushing yards in 53-0 win over Crossville
Will Stephens, running back, Fyffe: 22-yard touchdown run, 92 yard kick return for touchdown in 50-0 win over Collinsville.
Cole McCarty, quarterback, Guntersville: 20 of 28, 223 yards, 1 touchdown
