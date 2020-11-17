ARAB — The Albertville varsity basketball teams opened their 2020-21 seasons Friday, Nov. 13 by sweeping Marshall County rival Arab.
The Aggies are scheduled to host Etowah on Thursday night and archrival Boaz on Friday night.
Boys: Aggies 63, Knights 48
Albertville outscored Arab 24-6 in the second period to seize command. The Aggies led 31-14 at intermission after trailing 8-7 at the first-quarter break.
Albertville enjoyed a 50-31 cushion at the final rest stop.
The Aggies outscored the Knights 10-2 in transition and 22-10 in the paint. They dominated the boards, out rebounding Arab 40-23.
Chi Jordan hit 5-of-7 field goals and scored 14 points, leading a quartet of Aggies who reached double figures. Ben Allen tossed in 12 and Givenchy Dorival and Elijah Moss both 11.
Dorival and Allen each sank three 3-pointers.
Trinity Bell collected eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Aggies, who received four points from Jyhno Charles and three from Trever Coppins.
Jordan cleared seven rebounds, and Dorival racked up six assists and five boards. Charles made three steals.
Girls: Lady Aggies 40, Lady Knights 34
Sarah Rutledge pumped in 14 points and Emma Greer 12, propelling Albertville to victory. Greer drained a trio of 3-pointers, all in the first half.
Caroline Thomas tossed in six points, Belle Trammell four, Madison Franklin three and Evie Smart one for Albertville, which converted 11-of-17 free throws.
The Lady Aggies sailed to a 10-2 advantage at the first-quarter break. They increased their margin to 26-12 at the half.
Albertville led 34-20 at the final rest stop. Arab outscored the Lady Aggies 14-6 in the fourth period.
Arab freshman Laney Kelley scored a game-best 19 points, including five 3s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.