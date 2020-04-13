It was a day to celebrate. Marshall Medical Center North staff lined the hallways on the third floor all the way down through the lobby to give a cheerful Good Friday send-off to a discharged patient who’d been hospitalized for 10 days fighting COVID-19.
“It’s a miracle he was able to leave the hospital,” Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said. “The reason we wanted to celebrate his leaving was because he wasn’t supposed to. I believe it was divine intervention.”
Gregory Melcher of Guntersville doesn’t know how he caught the virus that nearly took his life.
“I have felt horrible,” he said just before being released into rehab at Marshall Manor following two negative COVID-19 tests. Still very weak, Melcher knew he had won a battle for his life. “I’m just really tired.”
His son, Jacob Melcher, an Army Warrant Officer 1, didn’t know if his dad would ever leave the hospital alive.
“It was really hard,” the 18-year-old, who is in flight school at Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation training, said. “The doctors didn’t think he would pull through.”
The ordeal started on March 31 when Jacob called to check on his dad but couldn’t get an answer. Knowing Melcher’s health issues, he contacted a neighbor, who found him unconscious and called an ambulance. The older Melcher spent two days in ICU with his blood pressure dropping dangerously. Doctors called him to decide whether to remove his dad from a ventilator. Melcher had told him wouldn’t want to be kept alive by a machine.
Jacob was granted leave to go home to Guntersville and then, miraculously, his dad began to stabilize thanks to the relentless work of the acute care staff on the third floor.
Once Jacob learned that, after having been awake for 72 hours straight, he left the hospital to get some rest. The next day Melcher’s doctor called to say he was breathing on his own. The following day when Jacob called to check on his dad, Melcher asked to talk to him.
“He asked how I was doing,” Jacob said, which was a shock.
Jacob said it is a mystery how his dad got the virus. He’s retired and hardly sees anyone.
“He doesn’t go out,” he said. “I don’t understand how he got it at all.”
The 2019 Guntersville High School graduate had only the Easter weekend to get his dad settled into rehab and on the road to recovery before he had to head back to Fort Rucker on Monday. Jacob said his dad clearly has a long road to recover from the fight that took him to the point of death.
“He seems really tired but he’s still my dad.”
And Melcher was well aware of the young soldier standing by his side.
“We’re extremely proud of him,” he said.
