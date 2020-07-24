John Lewis was ‘good trouble’ all of his life.
I was fortunate to witness Lewis speak at a couple of events: once in an emotionally-charged large audience on the eve of Barack Obama’s DNC presidential nomination ( I was covering it), once at a gathering in a downtown Mobile restaurant a few years ago. On both occasions, Lewis was an overwhelming presence before he even spoke a word.
And when he spoke ... gracious. The heavens opened up. John Lewis delivered thunder and lightning truth in a calm before-the-storm voice.
We will miss his strength. His integrity. His truth. His power. His perseverance. His class. His humble service. We will miss his voice.
Rest in peace, John Lewis.
