Renovations to the Marshall County jail have been slow going, but Sheriff Phil Sims is confident the new budget of approximately $3.2 million may help speed things along.
During a regular meeting Sept. 9, the county commission voted to have the sheriff move forward with drawing up official plans for the jail renovations. Crews have already begun working on the C-block section of the jail and the front lobby, which had its walls torn out nearly five months ago due to issues with black mold.
Kelley Howard, the project manager with Martin & Cobey Construction, addressed the commission at the last meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and said progress on C-block was at least two weeks behind schedule, mostly due to labor force issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he planned to meet with an architect soon to go over plans for the jail renovations.
So far in C-block, Howard said the intercom systems had all been installed and electrical cable run, but the cell doors still needed to be installed. After finishing C-block, crews will move to either A or B-block and then onto the rest of the jail.
Sims said the entire jail would be renovated with most of it being gutted and replaced with upgraded technology, amenities and added security including new cell doors, security ceilings, electrical, plumbing and HVAC system. One of the more costly upgrades will be a new fire suppression system, Sims said.
The renovations will also include additional housing for inmates. According to Sgt. Frank Mason, the jail is currently built to house up to 210 prisoners, however they often are forced to hold many more than that..
“We’re rountinly running 275 to just over 300 [inmates],” he told The Reporter.
Mason, who has served with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, said the last thing he can remember being redone in the jail were the floors in the front lobby nearly 10 years ago.
“Our main thing on the jail renovations is getting our doors secured, our windows secured,” he said. “That way we don’t have the problems we did under the previous administration.”
Before Phil Sims took over as sheriff in early 2019, — said the jail was out of control.
“There was no maintenance, no upkeep done on the facility the entire 12 years Scott Walls was in office,” he said, “None of the cell doors upstairs locked at all. We had no control over the jail.”
Prisoners would often smuggle contraband into the jail by running rope through small holes they burned into their cell windows, he said. In 2017, three inmates escaped due to insufficient security reinforcements to a wall behind a laundry unit in the jail’s annex building. Mason said the issue has been fixed since Sims took office.
Sims said he plans to meet with an architect Thursday to draw up blueprints and finalize plans for the renovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.