With the increasing threat of the coronavirus looming large in the American mind, many people have rushed out to the nearest store to stock up on supplies in case they have to self-quarantine.
But food and water seem to be a secondary concern for many shoppers. Instead the must have item in the event of a protracted economic crisis is toilet paper.
Videos and images have emerged of people fighting each other while filling their shopping carts with rolls and rolls of toilet paper. A certain amount of panic buying in a time of crisis is understandable, but this recent shopping trend has left many to ask: why toilet paper?
It was announced early on the Wuhan virus could, among other things, interrupt supply lines in some areas of the country. In that case, one would imagine the top priority would be a well-stocked pantry with semi-to-nonperishable food items, water and medications.
The average consumer uses approximately eight and a half sheets of toilet paper per defecation, according to toiletpaperhistory.net. That means a family of four could make one roll of Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper last just over eight days, provided they each use the bathroom once per day and don’t blow their noses. So, conservative bathroom goers could make it during a two-week quarantine with just two rolls of toilet paper, even longer with other brands that have more sheets per roll.
But all the rationalizing and math in the world is no match for even the smallest amounts of panic, which is often self-propagating. Even those shoppers less inclined to impulse buy or stockpile toilet paper may feel they now have to since everyone has already bought out most of the current stock.
Let’s be glad that it’s just toilet paper right now. If the whole world ran out of the stuff, there’s other, arguably more sanitary ways of maintaining personal hygiene. Nearly 4 billion people all over the world already don’t use toilet paper, but everybody’s got to eat.
Anxiety over the Wuhan virus is overblown, unhelpful and potentially more dangerous than the disease itself. Until people began to irrationally grab up every roll they could find, the chances of anybody running out of toilet paper was next to zero. We’re seeing similar behavior play out in the stock market as nervous traders panic sell their way into the next economic recession.
We’re seeing the truth of “the only thing to fear” cliché play out. The virus is worse than the flu in a lot of ways and denying the gravity of the situation is as helpful as panicking. In the U.S., the strategy for COVID-19 was never to contain it but only to slow its spread. Just like with the stock market, the virus is going to do what it’s going to do. Common sense measures like hand washing, social distancing, getting tested and only buying the supplies you currently need will go a long way in helping us get through this intact. If we can keep a level head somewhere between denial and doomsday predictions, even though things may look worse before they get better, the world will get through this crisis in time for something else to worry about, and there will be plenty of toilet paper for everyone.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
