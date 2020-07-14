Growing up in Guntersville in the 40s and 50s, there was limited experience with those other than with my own race. We (my mother, Flossie Henderson, and grandmother, Kate Nobles Dixon) lived on Carlisle Avenue, only separated from the white people, who lived on Rayburn Avenue, by an alley. I remember my first contact was going with one of them to wash, iron, or clean for the Kirkland’s on Rayburn Avenue. I was in awe at the stark whiteness and cleanliness of the kitchen.
My mother, a domestic worker who took pride in her washing, ironing, cleaning, and cooking, seemed to always have been blessed with employers who were very much involved and interested in the welfare of our family. The Booth’s (of the Penny Saver), the Dr. Hayden family, and the Benefield’s (the last family that employed my mother for over twenty-five years) shared our joys and sorrows. Dr. Hayden was our family doctor and often would be awakened in the middle of the night to come and see about my grandmother. In later years, Dr. Hayden, Jr., the dentist, made sure her teeth were okay. I particularly remember how happy each family was upon learning of my achievements in college and afterward as a professional. William Benefield, Sr. was a pharmacist in the drugstore I frequented when I taught in Tuscaloosa. My mother went on her first cruise with the Benefield’s and Bill in 1977. William (and/or Kay) attended every birthday celebration I had for my mother, even the one at my church in Huntsville a few years ago. Dr. Hayden, Jr. attended a luncheon celebration at the Guntersville Rec Center. Mrs. Hayden sent beautiful flowers. The Benefield’s rushed home from one of their many cruises with Dr. Bill to attend Tottie’s (as Bill called her) funeral and burial service in December 2018. He also saw to it that her name was mentioned in religious rites in many churches all over the world. The warmth, love, and kindness that exuded to my mother from many people in her beloved Guntersville is immeasurable.
Growing up, movies (except Gone with the Wind), magazines, school books, and newspapers were devoid of images of my race. Another exception was a negative book about Africa that even my mother read in school. But we had the Chicago Defender, a newspaper that was filled with news, pictures, and articles that painted a positive picture of life’s possibilities for me (and where I discovered a picture of Billy Eckstine!) The radio and the Chicago Defender introduced me to celebrities who looked like me and sang all genres of music.
We, as children, didn’t really get it, but everything was segregated in the South and in Guntersville. We knew to stay in our places without question. When I was five-years-old, my mother and I rode the bus to Baltimore, Maryland and sat on the back seat until we got further north when it was okay to sit anywhere. We reversed where we sat on the way back home. When my cousins and I went to the movie in South town and the Lake Theater, we had to take our popcorn and drink to sit in the balcony. Even today, my choice is the upper tier of seats rather than closer. There were many activities that I learned were designated “White” and “Colored” that had to be adhered to. Back then I had no real problem with the situation.
It was in 1954 that the Separate but Equal law of the land was eradicated by the Supreme Court. That summer I visited my aunt and uncle in New York City, dreading the fact that I would not be graduating from Lakeview in 1955, but from “the white school,” Guntersville High School. The execution of the law did not come to fruition, however, until the late sixties after Freedom Riders, Sit-ins, Stands-in-the-door, protests, arrests, riots, assassinations, civil rights and voting rights laws, and (I believe) redemptive heart changes--exactly what the world still needs now more than ever.
After my marriage and move to Huntsville in the 60s, my husband and I became members of a Presbyterian Church (Fellowship) that had been organized by the Presbyterian Church to serve the growing group of professional blacks entering the job market from other places as well as from Madison County and surrounding areas. The founding pastor, Reverend Ezekiel Bell, became a leader in the civil rights movement in Huntsville. With the late Dr. Sonny Hereford III and others, their leadership led to the desegregation of schools, restaurants and other venues that had denied access to members of my race. In fact, my husband and I were among several couples who “tested” the drive-in, restaurants and other venues to be sure they had “opened” for us to attend. All visits were without incidents.
My church, the only one of color in the North Alabama Presbytery, was a growing bed for religious desegregation activities through its membership in Church Women United (CWU) as well as the North Alabama Presbytery and local community committees. A heartwarming memory when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, the president of CWU suggested that we attend a memorial service at A&M University (where I worked) after our meeting that morning. To have a diverse group of women walking into the auditorium together to share in the singing, prayers, and shedding of tears spoke volumes to the students, faculty, and community.
Church Women United played a pivotal role in the life of many women (and men) in Huntsville as it relates to race. Strong friendships were forged. Respect and understanding occurred. And many biases and prejudices were uncovered and amended among individuals on “both sides.” A strong impetus behind this awakening was the formation of The Panel of American Women. A group composed of four women: a Black, a Catholic, a Wasp (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) and a Jewish woman who shared their experiences about race, bigotry and prejudice. I represented the black woman on one of the two panels. We were invited to share our stories with church groups as well as with civic organizations and were well received. We had quite a few bookings. The panel with men did not seem to be as successful in staying together.
My experiences as a graduate student at George Peabody College in the summers of the sixties further encouraged my emotional and intellectual maturity as one who could look at “the woman in the mirror” and search for any biases or prejudices I had. Then I was able to stand shoulder to shoulder among diverse individuals, both men and women. Being one of the first blacks to reside in the New Dorm on Peabody’s campus, I only experienced one incident from a dorm mate from Mississippi whose body language and stares suggested that I was not welcome on that campus. There were so many other incidents that intimated the opposite when fellow graduate students sat with me at meals, walked and talked with me going to class, and shared their feelings about presentations in class. It was the summer that the three black civil rights workers were murdered in Mississippi. My professor in a Social Education class addressed the societal themes of the day with dynamic orations that screamed equal justice and the rights that should be for all in our society. I felt very comfortable and secure in my feelings and religious beliefs. While in Nashville, a friend of mine and I visited a Presbyterian Church close to Peabody that did not have people of my race. The reception was cordial.
Teaching at A&M during the late 60s, 70s, and 80s (retiring in ’91), afforded me the opportunity to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The student body had been integrated with students from Iran, Africa, and from other countries as well as from surrounding cities and counties in Alabama. The graduate school, in particular, saw mass enrollments of teachers, most of whom were white. Some were completing an undergraduate degree, and others studying for the Masters or Education Specialist degrees. Some students who were black (undergraduate and graduate) often showed resentment to their being enrolled at “our school” due to remnants of the memory of what happened to Autherine Lucy and to Vivian Malone. Vivian was a student at A&M before transferring to the University of Alabama. The students “on both sides” finally realized that they could be working alongside someone they had experienced class with as a co-worker, supervisor, or administrator. Friendship and respect grew from the experience for some. However, some students from Birmingham, who were hosed by Bull Connor’s policemen and were “up-close and personal” in their experience and feelings about the bombing of four little innocent girls attending Sunday school at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, had a much harder time reconciling their feelings.
There are current times in my life that I have had to deal with feelings regarding racial matters. Media reports ignite despair and disdain over what is happening in America today. There should be, in my opinion, stronger requirements and vetting for those seeking elected offices. Among such inquiries should be about experience, knowledge of the history, and psychological fitness as it pertains to attitudes toward others. History suggests that “a change is going to come,” but it first has to come from the hearts of individuals. Only recently we have witnessed some of this changing of attitude after tragic and horrible incidents involving man’s inhumanity to fellowmen. A look in the mirror should help us to see what each of us could change to provide “a more perfect union” in our communities, our country, and in the world.
Born in 1939, Dr. Barbara Anthony was born and raised in Guntersville. She went on to become a professor at Alabama A&M University after receiving her doctorate from the University of Alabama.
