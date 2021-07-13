During the month of June, the American Cruisers Motorcycle Club (ACMC) raised money for 2nd Chance Shelter.
On June 19, the ACMC Chapter 50, Marshall County, rode the 4th annual Ruger’s Ride. The ride started at PetSmart in Albertville with destinations to the North and West.
Doug McGee, owner of 2nd Chance Shelter, said, “Despite the heavy downpours they rode away, and by the end of the day they raised over $2,200.” ACMC raised $3,000 for all the dogs at 2nd Chance Shelter by the end of the month.
Rebecca Cochran, or “Snapper”, a member of ACMC, said “this year was amazing, raising $3,000 for 2nd Chance Shelter Ruger’s Ride. We had a New York member send money on a fundraiser on Facebook, just shy of $100.”
Cochran received her nickname from her first ride with ACMC. “First time riding, I took 300-500 pictures from a camera behind my bike,” she said.
ACMC’s first Ruger’s ride in 2018 raised $2,100. Last year, even fighting the COVID-19 virus, they raised close to $2,000.
This year’s Ruger’s ride was the largest amount ever raised, and next year they hope to break it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.