C.J. Williamson added some new accolades last week to his quickly growing collection.
After being named last season’s Southern States Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year as well as first team All-SSAC and NAIA third team All-American, Williamson received SSAC Player of the Week and most valuable player for his performance in the Battle at the Beach Tournament on Nov. 27-29. On Dec. 1, he received the honor of NAIA National Player of the Week.
The junior from Guntersville has been an unquestioned leader of the team amid the Eagles’ 8-0 start, as he and teammate Garrett Sanderson are the only returners who started 10 or more games during last season’s conference championship run.
Williamson led the team in points and assists in five games. He is averaging 23.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and is connecting on 60.2 percent of his shots and 71.9 percent of his free throws.
As impressive as those numbers are, his stats from the Battle at the Beach series truly jump off the page. In those three games, he averaged 29.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals per game. He was successful on 61 percent of his shot attempts from the floor, including 43 percent on 3-pointers while also hitting 78 percent of his free throws.
In Faulkner’s first game of the tournament against Thomas, he set a career-high with 32 points in leading his team to a comeback victory and proceeded to break that personal record with 33 points in the Keiser matchup.
He also had 11 boards in both of those contests, and, if not for registering just eight rebounds against Florida Memorial, would have had three double-doubles in as many games.
Williamson’s play is the primary reason Faulkner now sits at 6-0 all-time in the Battle at the Beach, which began in the fall of last year. He was instrumental in the 2019 event as well, as he hit an amazing last-second shot to defeat No. 11 LSU-Alexandria in the second round, which set the stage for the Eagles’ tear through conference play.
Faulkner’s only loss from that point until the conference tournament came against Talladega, who also finished 3-0 in that year’s tournament.
Eagles’ head coach Scott Sanderson said Williamson has brought a great level of energy and leadership in practice and on game day, contributions that extend beyond his level of play.
“The last two days, I’ve gotten here early at the office, and he’s been in there shooting,” Sanderson said of Williamson. “I mean, he’s in here shooting when he probably should be resting. So, he’s just worked on his game. He’s added elements to his game. He shoots the midrange pull-up a lot better than he did last year.
“His work that he’s put in off the floor or away from practice is evident, and he’s had good results. And he’ll be the first one to tell you his teammates have helped him be successful, because we’ve got guys on the perimeter that can shoot it, that open up the floor for him to be able to do the things he needs to do to help our team win.”
Williamson reaffirmed Sanderson’s thoughts on his private practice time. He said his dribble pull-up was his strongest shot of the Battle at the Beach, which is what he worked on all summer.
“I’ve just been in the gym putting in work, working on my shot,” Williamson said. “I know not many people can stop me using that rim, but if I can maybe go score on all three levels, that helps a lot.”
When asked about receiving the award, he said, “It means a lot, for real, but I’ve got to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Without God, I wouldn’t be able to do it, and Coach putting confidence in me to be able to score the ball.”
Williamson joins rare company in the Faulkner men’s basketball program, as the only previous National Player of the Week award won by an Eagle went to Di’mar Hill in January 2017.
