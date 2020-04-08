William P. “Billy” Scott
Boaz
William P. “Billy” Scott, 80, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the current State Health Department requirements, a private family service will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Ricky Fowler officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Scott was born in Boaz, Alabama on Aug. 27, 1939 to Thomas and Lorene Edwards Scott. He was a retired manager of the Boaz Water Board.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Yvette Scott of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Denise Scott White and David of Tennessee; grandchildren, Adam Ryan White, Erin and Alexander Scott White; great-granddaughter, Addison Faye White. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas & Lorene Scott.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
Larry O. Glass
Stevenson
Larry O. Glass, 79 of Stevenson, passed away April 2, 2020 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville. Larry, a pastor, journalist and polio survivor was the son of Olin Loy and Ethel LaVerde McCrelles Glass born May 14, 1940, in a three-room house in Alexandria. He grew up in the Calhoun County area and was a 1958 Graduate of Oxford High School. Larry graduated in 1965 from Tennessee Temple School in Chattanooga where he held a bachelor’s degree in Bible with a minor in psychology. His love of newspapers caused him to start the North Jackson Progress in Stevenson that existed for more than 40 years. Larry was told he would never walk again due to polio, but he persevered with God’s guiding hand and become an inspiration to others. He was an overcomer. During his 53-year tenure of pastoring, he served many churches in Ohio, West Virginia and Alabama. He was a member of Brashers Chapel Church in Albertville. Through his abiding faith, he led many to the Lord. Larry is survived by his children: Lee (Diane) Glass, Mark Glass, Kristal (Alan) Moman, Shila (Kevin) McKinney, Wendy (Tim) Aultman, Iesa Smith; honorary daughter Machelle McCrary; grandchildren: Christopher Woodruff, Brittany Barnard, Justin Rorex, Nikki Glass, Mattison Glass, Noah Glass, Lindsey Glass, Matthew Moman, Kinsey Moman, Briley Moman, Drew Aultman, Brad Aultman, Alexandria Aultman, Kennedy Aultman, Katherine Aultman, Hailey Smith, Hunter Smith, Sedona McKinney, Cody McKinney, Avery McKinney, Ashley Adams, Katie Adams, Victoria Torres, Joe Esquivel, Katelyn Steele; great-grandchildren Jason Troxler, Carrie Troxler, Makayleigh Glass, Khloe Woodruff, Braiden Woodruff, Braxton Woodruff, Kalyssa Parnell, Maliyah Barnard, honorary great-grandson Gunner Kade McCrary; brother Michael C. Brown; sisters: Patricia Jones, Carolyn Hill and a host of other relatives. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Nina Faye Powell Glass. The Graveside Service was Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. in Stevenson City Cemetery officiated by Floyd Powell and Virgil Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Bible Ministry, c/o Justin Rorex, P.O. Box 30, Stevenburg, VA 22741. Please practice the Center for Disease Control’s Guidelines by avoiding direct contact and limiting distance to at least six feet between each other.
Visit rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Teresa Hood
Dawson
Teresa Hood, 49, of Dawson, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Sherry Kay Galloway
Boaz
Sherry Kay Galloway, 76, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8. Rev. Larry Holley officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Walker (Billy); son, Gary Don Webb; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Holley (Claudette).
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Paul Sisco
Boaz
Paul Sisco, 81, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The family will have a private graveside service today, Thursday, April 9, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Sims Community.
He is survived by his daughters, Angie Royal (Lonnie), Paula Terrell; seven grandchildren; one great great-grandchild.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
