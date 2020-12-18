Shannon Brown and several other team members from Browns Kar Mart in Albertville took time out of their day Wednesday to show some appreciation to local law enforcement by donating $1,000 to the Albertville Police Department.
Mr. Brown said he and his staff were grateful for the police officers who have worked to keep the city safe; for citizens and businesses.
Chief Jamie Smith expressed his gratitude to the car mart staff and said he planned to put the money toward helping out the department’s dispatch team.
Smith said dispatchers were the “unsung heroes” as well as the “heart and soul” of the police department.
Browns Kar Mart is located at 8255 U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville.
