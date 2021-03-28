Albertville High School and the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheather are teaming up to host one of the largest high school baseball tournaments in the region this season, with games running Monday through Saturday at the two sites, and more than a dozen teams from Albertville and the surrounding areas scheduled to play.
Local teams competing include host Albertville, along with 3A ranked Fyffe, and Guntersville.
Albertville will open its games on Monday at SMPA with a 6:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch against New Hope, and then is scheduled to play Southside on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Albertville High School, then closes out the week with a game on Saturday, April 3 at 9 a.m. against Wetumpka back at SMPA.
Albertville enters the week with a record of 7-11.
Fyffe is slated to play four games at the event, starting on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at SMPA against East Lawrence, on Tuesday at Albertville High against New Hope with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. The Red Devils, currently ranked No. 5 in the 3A rankings, then close out their week with a doubleheader on Wednesday at SMP, first against Glencoe at 10 a.m., then immediately after they will face county foe, and 6A ranked squad Fort Payne at 12:30 p.m.
Fyffe currently sits at 13-0 on the season.
Guntersville is the final area team to play in the event, and is set to play a pair of games early in the week.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their week on Monday night with a 6:30 p.m. game against Southside then will take the field on Tuesday at SMPA against Athens at 3:30 p.m.
With rain and storms in the area for next week, all game times and dates are subject to change. For updated schedules and spectator information at both venues, please contact Albertville High School or SMPA.
The complete schedule of games for the week is as follows:
Monday, March 29
At Sand Mountain Park
East Lawrence vs Athens, 11 a.m.
East Lawrence vs Fyffe, 1:30 p.m.
Athens vs New Hope, 4 p.m.
Albertville vs New Hope, 6:30 p.m.
At Albertville High School
Southside vs Arab, 4 p.m.
Southside vs Guntersville, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
At Sand Mountain Park
Athens vs Southside, 1 p.m.
Athens vs Guntersville, 3:30 p.m.
At Albertville High School
New Hope vs Fyffe, 3:30 p.m.
New Hope vs Arab, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
At Sand Mountain Park
Fyffe vs Glencoe, 10 a.m.
Fyffe vs Fort Payne, 12: 30 p.m.
Glencoe vs Fort Payne, 3 p.m.
At Albertville High School
Albertville vs Southside, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
At Sand Mountain Park
Hazel Green vs Lee, 1:30 p.m.
Hazel Green vs Arab, 4 p.m.
Buckhorn vs Arab, 6:30 p.m.
At Albertville High School
Athens vs North Jackson, 2 p.m.
Friday, April 2
At Sand Mountain Park
Hazel Green vs North Jackson, 11 a.m.
Hazel Green vs Glencoe, 1:30 p.m.
Buckhorn vs Wetumpka, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
At Sand Mountain Park
Albertville vs Wetumpka, 9 a.m.
Hazel Green vs Wetumpka, 11:30 a.m.
Hazel Green vs James Clemens, 2 p.m.
Buckhorn vs James Clemens, 4:30 p.m.
Buckhorn vs West Point, 7 p.m.
At Albertville High School
North Jackson vs Glencoe, 9 a.m.
North Jackson vs Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Glencoe vs West Point, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.