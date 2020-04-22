Marshall County is going blue to support workers facing COVID-19 daily.
Cities across the nation are lighting up skylines by turning buildings and bridges blue in support of the front-line staff and essential worker who are confronting COVID-19 in their line of work every day – physicians, nurse, police officers, firefighters, grocery store clerks, public service workers and employees of other must-have services and businesses.
“There are so many getting up every morning and working a full day (or in some cases even longer), who deserve a pat on the back and I feel this campaign allows us to give that ‘socially distant’ thank you that is much needed and extremely well deserved right now,” Albertville Chamber of Commerce President Stan Witherow, said.”Here in Marshall County, we may be short a skyline, but there is no lack of gratitude and appreciation for all that’s being done on our behalf every day.
Taking part in the “Marshall County Going Blue Because of You” campaign is one way residents can collectively honor all those men and women for their sacrifice and service.
Show support in many different ways, including:
• Update your Facebook page with the official blue frame.
• Wear blue on Thursdays. Snap a photo and tag it with #MarshallCountyGoingBlue. Wear something you already have or join the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers by sporting a Flatten the Curve t-shirt. You will support two great campaigns, the Marshall County Going Blue and the Marshall Medical Centers COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which assists healthcare workers on the frontlines at local hospitals. To purchase a shirt, visit flattenformcm.com.
• Attach a blue ribbon on your house.
• Change the exterior lighting of your home or business to a blue tint.
• Have a yard sign printed. Follow the link at bit.ly/3bs8mda.
