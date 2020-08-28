MDEC volunteers head to Louisiana for hurricane relief

Eight men from the Marshall-DeKalb Electric Co-op will leave Saturday morning going to De Ridder, La., to assist in hurricane relief efforts.
Kelli Wharton, MDEC communications director, said the men have volunteered to help the Beauregard Electric Co-op in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
“They have 100% system outage,” Wharton said.
“This is dangerous work, but at the same time, it is rewarding for them. When they are able to restore power to someone who hasn’t had it in two weeks, it’s really humbling and rewarding.”
Daryl Ross, Cason Honea, Adam Armstrong, Todd Dismuke, Hunter Higgins, Andy Siler, Lee Walls, and Colby Kidd will take several trucks and lots of equipment with them. Additionally, the men will take tents, food, water and gasoline to help them through the 10-day trip.
“This is going to be one of the worst trips they have been on,” Wharton said. “There is so much devastation. I’m sure the drinking water is contaminated, there is a gas shortage and they will most likely have to stay in tents while they are there.”
