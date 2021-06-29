Officers with the Sardis City Police Department arrested three suspects Sunday in connection to a reported break-in at YaYa’s Pizza.
According to Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander, at 12:01 a.m., officers Ray Cumby and Keith Beard were dispatched to the restaurant located at 12982 U.S. Highway 431 after receiving a call about a possible break-in. YaYa’s owner Barry Sewell told officers someone had broken into his buses, which were parked behind the restaurant building. Sewell said the culprits were hiding out next door in the burned out Budget Inn hotel.
Joined by law enforcement from Boaz and Etowah County, the Sardis officers climbed the fence surrounding the hotel and were able to take three people into custody.
Arrested were Raven Nicole Mims, 21, of Union Grove; Nicolas Dean Hamilton, 18, of Boaz; and Cody Douglas Parker, 19, of Union Grove. All three were charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief; all felonies.
The suspects are being held at the Etowah County jail on $15,000 Bonds.
Three of Sewell's four buses were damaged during the break-in, Alexander said. One had damage to the door and steps area, and the other two had damage to the electrical systems. The suspects had also sprayed fire extinguishers throughout the bus cabins.
Total damage was estimated to be in the thousands of dollars, the chief said, crediting the quick collar of the three suspects to cooperation between the three law enforcement agencies.
"We have a great team relationship at Sardis City,” Alexander said. “It's about solving crimes and working together. That also translates over to our relationship with other agencies. It's something that started before me, and I am very proud of being able to continue it."
