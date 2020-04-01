A prisoner who walked away from his work release in Boaz has been recaptured by the Boaz Police Department after hours of searching aided by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Wesley Hawkins went missing in the area of Mount Vernon Homes Wednesday morning, April 1. Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown carhartt jacket and red bandana.
Officers later apprehend Hawkins near Niles Road in Boaz after local residents reported seeing him walking along the road, Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said. Hawkins was taken without out incident by Boaz officers and handed over to the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.
Guthrie said work release is generally granted to non-violent offenders and the whole situation and arrest was “uneventful.”
