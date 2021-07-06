Timothy Lynn Ridgway
Albertville
Timothy Lynn Ridgway, 51, of Albertville, passed away July 3, 2021, at his residence in Albertville.
Tim grew up in Arab and graduated from Arab High School in 1988. He loved traveling, especially to New York City.
He is survived by his husband, Jason Davis; sister, Cathy Seagroves (Tommy); brother, Allen Ridgway (Cindy); a brother-in-law, Byron Key; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Ridgway; mother, Julia Ridgway; and sister, Melissa Key.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from 6-8 p.m.
Charlotte Ann Gilbreath
Boaz
Charlotte Ann Gilbreath, 73, of Boaz, died at home on July 2, 2021.
Funeral services were Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Ed Cash officiating. Interment followed in the Belcher’s Gap Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Tony Baird, of Boaz; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Van Bonds, of Albertville; sister, Rita Berry, of Albertville and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Magdalena Tomas
Kilpatrick
Magdalena Tomas, 72, of Kilpatrick, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, July 5, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Eulalia Tomas; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Flossie Long Pack
Albertville
Flossie Long Pack, 83, of Albertville, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home with Bro. J.D. Nash officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Church of Christ Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m.
Survivors include a son-in-law, Anthony Jacobs, of Collinsville; sister-in-law, Evelyn Long, of Eads, Tenn.; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jeffery Winkles
Boaz
Jeffery Winkles, 56, of Boaz, died July 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristin Winkles; and two grandchildren.
Judy Sims
Albertville
Judy Sims, 62, of Albertville, died July 2, 2021, at her home.
Services were Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Adam Davidson and Daryl Ross officiating. Burial was in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Carey Sims; sons, Andy Sims (Brandee) and Jeff Sims (Emily); sisters, Pat Lang and Stacey Carter (Bryan); and five grandchildren.
Linda Noblitt
Albertville
Linda Noblitt, 72, of Albertville, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South
Funeral services were Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Lathamville Cemetery. Rev. Justin Childers and Rev. Brandon Miller officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Renay Brown (Ben), Laura Giles (Sam), and Amber Miller (Brandon); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Simpson (Faye); sisters, Bobbie Hayes, and Dale Mostella (Michael); sister-in-law, Virginia Simpson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mary Faye “Tucker” Doran
New Hope
Mary Faye “Tucker” Doran, 75, of New Hope, died July 2, 2021, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Burial was in Asbury Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Travis Doran; daughter, LeeAnn Bowers (Jason); sons, Toney Tucker (Penny) and Phillip Tucker (Karen); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
