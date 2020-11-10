Altrusa members serve through leadership, partnership and service to make a real difference in the community.
Bobbie Glassco fits that description completely.
Glassco was honored Sunday for her 24 years of service with the Boaz Altrusa Club with a party at the Garrard Barn.
“Bobbie is a delightful, humble and caring person,” said club member Betty Gilbreath.
Although COVID-19 prevented Glassco from attending the party, Altrusa members shared stories of Glassco and her time in the group.
“Bobbie is a wonderful lady, active in her church and her community,” said Gail Hunt. “She’s very altruistic.”
At the front door to the party, a sign read, “In honor of Bonnie Glassco, Emeritus. She became a member in 1996, served as club treasurer and served on multiple committee chairs. A valued Altrusa sister.”
District 4 Governor Suzanne Allred said while Glassco joined the group in 1996, she was forced to take time away from the group to care for her ailing husband, but returned to the group upon his passing.
“Bobbie was not a member you saw out front or in the spotlight,” Gilbreath said. “She was in the back scenes. Never center stage.
“She was always the most enthusiastic about whatever project we came up with. She was willing to do and help and always did more than her part in everything.”
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization. Altrusa International was founded in Nashville, Tenn., in 1917, originally as Altrusa Institute. During that time, a record number of women were going to work during World War I and there was a need for women’s civic organizations.
Dr. Alfred Durham, a member of Kiwanis, began organizing clubs throughout Nashville, Louisville, Ken., and Dayton, Ohio. He moved to Indianapolis Ind., where he met Mamie L. Bass. She had served as Superintendent of the Women’s Division of the United States Employment Services and was a partner in her brother’s architecture firm. She felt Altrusa could serve a higher purpose and be known as “a builder of women.” In June 1918, Altrusa held its first convention and her vision became reality.
Altrusa became a classified service organization and by 1922, had 20 clubs. In 1935, Altrusa became an international organization with clubs across the world.
The Boaz Altrusa Club was chartered on Sept. 21, 1993. The group was chartered with 23 members.
Today, Boaz Altrusa Club #216 provides a wide range of community service projects, including GED training and providing a clothing closet for graduates; providing scholarships to Snead State Community College; supporting the Boaz Public Library Children’s Area; giving teddy bears for tots; sponsoring the Boaz police dog; supporting House of Hope and Make a Difference Day; providing first aid kits for police officers; and providing Brag Tag program at Boaz Intermediate School.
New members are welcome to become a part of Altrusa and may email AltrusaBoaz@gmail.com, or call Allred at 256-738-4616. More information about the group may be found at Altrusa.org, or their Facebook page Altrusa International Boaz.
“I think women should join Altrusa for the fellowship,” Gilbreath said. “We have a good time all the time.
“It is a great group for someone who wants to help their community in a tangible way.”
Gilbreath and Allred said the group’s most enjoyed project is supporting literacy, which they do routinely at Boaz Intermediate School. However, this year the pandemic has kept members out of the school, forcing them to make a $500 donation instead of working with the children face to face.
“The school couldn’t budget what they needed for reading programs, so we went in and made incentives for the students to read,” Gilbreath said.
“We made Brag Tags for the students, and the kids loved being able to wear them.”
