Note: Arrest reports are public records. People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Randy Wright, 31, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Stacy McHenry, 45, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Kevin Morgan, 39, of Crossville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Cathy Frederick , 45, of Fort Payne, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Randall Bowen, 59, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Juan Guerra, 23, of Oneonta, was charged with failure to appear.
Mario Tercera, 35,of Albertville, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
Jesse Castillo, 37, of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Rodrigus Hampton, 31, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Heather Lopez, 36, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Joseph Thomas, 46, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jordan Wilson, 29, of Fort Payne, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Mehia, 32, of Houston, Texas, was charged with DUI.
Sandra Presser, 58, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Rutledge, 34, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear. Jessica Juarez, 34, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Anthony Patton, 36, Cullman, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Johnson, 30, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Mary Shores, 48, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
James Sears, 26, Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Steven Moore, 28, Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Lacy Tucker, 27, Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Priscilla Patterson, 36, Boaz, was charged with destruction of property by inmate.
Stanley Daugherty, 59, Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Alexis Estrada, 23, Crossville, was charged with duty to give info and render aid and reckless endangerment.
Misty Geckles, 42, Albertville, was charged with hold for other agency.
Janice Montero, 46, New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
Melic Leonard, 23, Gadsden, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Tiffany Staten, 30, Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Chritopher Madden, 50, Guntersville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Columbus Barefoot, 54, Pell City, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Greene, 24, Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Patrick White, 25, Horton was charged with failure to appear.
Sunny Brown, 31, Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Nathan Richard, 28, Leeds, was charged with contempt of court, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Rachel Anderson, 26, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
William Walden, 60, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Ronnie Hollis, 36, Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Riley Mccmichael, 23, Anniston, was charged with DUI.
Isabelo Lopez-Gonzalez, 38, Boaz, was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and pistol without a permit.
Derik Bright, 27, Boaz, was charged with attempting to elide, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief and DUI.
Russell Wofford, 33, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
James Robinson, 27, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Melissa Hayes, 36, Guntersville, was arrested and held for other agency.
Michael Church, 40, Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Zachary Boone, 44, Gadsden, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Baker, 38, Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Levi Hodge, 20, Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Selena Hodge 20 Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Pascual Juan, 32, Boaz, Dui, was charged with obstructing governmental operations and third-degree criminal mischief.
Mandy Mcclure, 42, Glencoe, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Jason Allen, 38, Horton, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Amos Abbott, 26, Boaz, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
David Holcomb, 44, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Brian Morgan, 33, Centre, was charged with failure to appear.
Dewayne Thomas, 25, Boaz, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Jeffrey Miller, 27, Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Robert Williamson, 42, Boaz, was charged with public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Cory White, 30, Boaz, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Tomas Perez, 22, Boaz, was charged with contempt of court.
Clyde Gonzales, 40, Boaz, was charged with contempt of court.
Amber Mullins, 32, Crossville, was charged with contempt of court.
Jordan Lowe, 21, Boaz, was charged with contempt of court.
Kellie Anderson, 49, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Cory Matthews, 34, was charged with contempt of court.
Brian Slenker, 48, Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
Jacob Aaron, 23, Boaz, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
Brett Holliday, 58, Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
Shirley Champion, 47, Geraldine, was charged with failure to appear.
Jessica Perkins, 35, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Jody Perkins, 42, Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Gregory Compton, 47, Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jerry Weaver, 52, Gadsden, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Francisci Pedro, 21, Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, DUI and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Brittany Gaskin, 30, Albertville, was charged with domestic violence.
Janet Davis, 50, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Keith Walker, 45, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
James Howard, 38, Altoona, was charged with domestic violence.
Kristopher Sexton, 31, Geraldine, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Cory Daniel, 28, Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Brandon Vaughn, 37, Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
Debora Saquila, 23, Collinsville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jeffrey White, 37, Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jennifer Brown, 43, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Julia Walker, 45, Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana and distribution of controlled substance.
Jossie Bowen, 26, Boaz, was charged with murder.
Chaka Wadley, 34, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Christina Jones, 41, Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Angelique Clay, 52, Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Marvin Hunt, 51, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Goldia Henderson, 45, Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
Steven Stanford, 34, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Eric Barron, 39, Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jason Cordell, 42, Alexander City, was charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Ashley Cunningham, 37, Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Campbell, 31, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Hoyt Wiggins, 29, Gadsden, was arrested and held for other agency.
Christopher Hardeman, 45, Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
Austin Wallter, 27, Crossville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
John Adamski, 27, Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Cody Swearengin, Albertville, was charged with domestic violence.
Jonathan Lopez, 28, Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Brett Humphries, 21, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jonathan Corbin, 38, Sardis, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Jonathan Gonzalez, 37, Albertville, was arrested and held for other agency.
Saul Medellin, 38, Albertville, was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.
Randall Jones, 42, Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Sean Rawlins, 21, Cottondale, was arrested and held for other agency.
Scott Lemons, 52, Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Nicholas Holcomb, 21, Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Ariel Ramirez, 38, Boaz, was charged with public intoxication.
Austin Clark, 26, Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Shawn Gaskin, 42, Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Cameron Minyard, 19, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Michael Melher, 23, Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
Matthew Daugherty, 46, Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Aaron Mikel, 50, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Mandie Pendergrass, 42, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Russell Wofford, 33, Boaz, was arrested and held for other agency.
Bobby Swearengin, Jr., 35, Albertville, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
Jason Lynch, 26, Albertville, was arrested and held for other agency.
Jose Tosado, 64, Boaz, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and dui.
Stephen Deberry, 60, Crossville, was charged with DUI.
Kimberly Bolt, 50, Boaz, was charged with Failure To Appear.
Dru Whitten, 20, Gadsden, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Stephanie Epps, 19, Gadsden, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Cynthia Mckune, 32, Boaz, was charged with contempt of court.
Gregory Compton, 47, Guntersville, was charged with contempt of court.
Sheldon Clayborn, 48, Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Robert Culbertson, 39, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Anthony Baker, 40, Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Anna Bodine, 22, Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Cynthia Honea, 38, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Chase Stanton, 31, Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
John Owens, 32, Remlap, was charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Caudillo, 38, Attalla, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Kristopher Snider, 27, Albertville, was charged with failure to appear, public intoxication, indecent exposure, obstruction governmental operations and destruction of property by inmate.
Cody Pate, 33, Cullman, was charged with public intoxication.
Marcis Diego, 32, Birmingham, was charged with public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.