After a slow start, head coach Derrick Sewell sat down with his team after the opening quarter against Gaston on Friday night, for what he called a “tough talk” that ended up paying off in a big way as it helped springboard the Patriots to a 53-8 homecoming victory and a Region win over the Bulldogs.
Leading 7-0 after one, Sewell’s talk between quarters lit a fire as the Patriots went off for 19 points in the second to stretch the lead to 26-0, and never looked back before adding 27 more points in the second half.
“We just focused on us,” Sewell said of what changed early on. “At times we fall victim to feeling out the opponent, but we’re trying to get to the place of realizing who we are and what we’re going to do, so let’s go out and execute. We had a little bit of a tough talk there to kind of get our focus back where it needed to be, but the big focus was executing the game plan.”
The Patriots were carried by the rushing duo of Rockman Sainsbury and Isaiah Roberson, who combined for nearly 320 yards and five touchdowns between the two of them. Sainsbury finished the night with 150 yards and a pair of scores on eight carries, while Roberson carried the ball 11 times for 167 yards and three scores. Quarterback Ty Jones was efficient thanks to the run game, going 5 of 8 for 105 yards and a score.
“That’s there I like to be,” Sewell said of the ground game leading the way.
Defensively, the Patriots kept the guests off the board until late in the fourth quarter when they had subbed in most of their junior high players, with Sewell crediting the defense staff and coordinator Zach Smith for their game plan.
“We challenged them Monday because it felt like we weren’t playing up to the level, mentally and physically, of where we expected to be,” Sewell concluded. “So, we challenged the guys this week, there were positions that were up for grabs, and ultimately, I think that’s what helped us put together a pretty good showing.”
The Patriots climb to 2-3 with the win and will look to get back to .500 next weekend with a road game against 1A Appalachian, a team Sewell and his staff are familiar with from their days at Ragland.
