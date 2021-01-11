IRVING, Texas (Jan. 11, 2021) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class during “SportsCenter” on ESPN.
2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
- Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)
- David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)
- Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)
- Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)
- Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)
- Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)
- C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)
- Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)
- Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)
- Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)
- Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)
COACHES:
- Rudy Hubbard – 83-48-3 (63.1%); Florida A&M (1974-85)
- Bob Stoops – 190-48-0 (79.8%); Oklahoma (1999-2016)
The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
“We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”
The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 alongside the 2020 class (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19).
The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings and awards.
“With two College Football Hall of Fame classes, the NFF Annual Awards Dinner will prove to be one of the biggest events in the NFF’s history when it returns this December,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are beyond excited to announce the 2021 electees and look forward to making induction worth the wait for the 2020 class.”
The announcement of the 2021 Class was made today during the Noon ET edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN.
HARRIS BARTON
University of North Carolina
Offensive Tackle, 1983-86
An NFF National Scholar-Athlete in 1986, Barton matched his success in the classroom by becoming one of the most dominant offensive linemen in North Carolina history. The Atlanta native becomes the sixth Tar Heel to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
A First Team All-American in 1986, Barton was named the ACC’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman after helping the Tar Heels finish sixth in the nation and first in the conference with 436 yards of total offense per game. The 1986 First Team All-ACC selection was also part of an offensive unit that finished 10th in the nation with 252.5 rushing yards per game. A four-year starter, Barton began his career at center before being switched to tackle as a sophomore to take better advantage of his skills. After leading UNC to berths in the 1983 Peach Bowl and the 1986 Aloha Bowl, he concluded his stellar collegiate career in the Japan Bowl all-star game.
In addition to being an NFF National Scholar-Athlete, Barton was an Academic All-ACC selection, and he received the 1987 Jim Tatum Award as the conference’s top football scholar-athlete. A member of the 2007 ACC Legends Class, he is one of 27 players to have his jersey honored at Kenan Stadium. During his freshman year, Barton played alongside College Football Hall of Famer William Fuller.
Selected in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Barton spent his entire career with the franchise from 1987-98. A 1993 Pro Bowler, he led the team to victories in Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV and XXIX.
After both of his parents passed away from brain tumors, Barton founded Champion Charities in 2004 with fellow College Football Hall of Famer and former 49ers teammate Ronnie Lott. The non-profit has contributed significantly to treating and researching brain tumors while helping those afflicted with the disease. Barton is also a board member of the Roberts Enterprise Development Fund, a venture philanthropy that invests exclusively in social enterprises that employ and empower people overcoming barriers to work. He is the founder and managing director of H. Barton Asset Management, where he specializes in providing investment capital to up-and-coming VC-backed technology startups.
DAVID FULCHER
Arizona State University
Defensive Back, 1983-85
Referred to as “a safety in a linebacker’s body” for his rare combination of size and speed, David Fulcher is one of only three Sun Devils to twice earn consensus All-America honors. The Los Angeles native is the ninth Arizona State player to join the College Football Hall of Fame.
A consensus First Team All-American in 1984 and 1985, Fulcher also earned Second Team All-America laurels as a freshman. The three-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection twice led the Sun Devils in tackles (1983, 1984) and interceptions (1983, 1985). A three-year starter, Fulcher’s established himself as a star early – recording 53 tackles, three interceptions, six sacks and six pass deflections just four games into his college career. In his second collegiate game in 1983, he posted 15 tackles and returned an interception 40 yards against UCLA. Named Arizona State’s Most Outstanding Defensive Back in 1985, Fulcher guided the Sun Devils to a berth in the Holiday Bowl.
A 1996 inductee into the Arizona State University Sports Hall of Fame, Fulcher finished his career with 293 tackles and 12 interceptions. During his time in Tempe, "Fo-Rock" played for College Football Hall of Fame Coach John Cooper and alongside Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel.
A third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1986 NFL Draft, Fulcher spent eight years in the league with the Bengals (1986-92) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1993). The three-time Pro Bowl selection guided the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII following the 1988 season.
The founder and director of the David Fulcher Foundation, he is active in fundraising and awareness for multiple sclerosis. Fulcher has also operated his Mentoring Against Negative Actions program for 15 years, working in prisons to help inmates learn life skills. In 2016, he helped launch Cincinnati Christian University’s football program, serving as the head coach for two seasons. Fulcher also previously coached at Cincinnati Christian High School. Decades after leaving college early for the NFL, he earned his degree from Arizona State in May 2020.
DAN MORGAN
University of Miami
Linebacker, 1997-2000
The first player in history to sweep the three major defensive awards in one season, Dan Morgan is Miami’s all-time leading tackler. Part of the Hurricanes’ reemergence in the late 90s, he becomes the eighth player in school history to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
A unanimous First Team All-American in 2000, Morgan took home the Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Awards after leading the Hurricanes to the Big East title, an 11-1 record and a No. 2 final ranking. The 2000 Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Miami in tackles three times, and he holds the school record with 532 career tackles (also a Big East record). A four-time All-Big East selection, Morgan garnered first team honors in 1997, 1999 and 2000 while claiming second team laurels in 1998. The 2000 Football News National Defensive Player of the Year was a four-year starter and a three-time captain, becoming the first sophomore in school history to receive the honor.
The standout linebacker led Miami to three top 20 finishes and three consecutive postseason wins in the 1998 Micron PC Bowl, 2000 Gator Bowl and 2001 Sugar Bowl. Morgan’s 45 consecutive starts were a school record at the time, and he was the first player in Hurricane annals to post 100 or more tackles every season of his career. Despite making the switch to linebacker just days prior to the 1997 season opener, he became a Second Team Freshman All-American and was a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards as a junior. The 2011 University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame inductee played alongside College Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed during his time in Coral Gables.
The 11th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2001 NFL Draft, Morgan played for the franchise from 2001-07. The All-Rookie Team and 2004 Pro Bowl selection led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVIII following the 2003 season.
While with the Panthers, Morgan volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Coral Springs, Florida, native has contributed time during his post-NFL career working with FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) and Ben’s Fund, which raises money for families with autistic children. Morgan currently serves as the director of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills.
CARSON PALMER
University of Southern California
Quarterback, 1998-2002
The winner of the 2002 Heisman Trophy, Carson Palmer helped usher in a new era of dominance at USC and finished his career as the Pac-10’s all-time leading passer. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California, native becomes the 33rd Trojan player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
A consensus First Team All-American in 2002, Palmer was the first USC quarterback to win the Heisman, and he also received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Pop Warner Award and Sporting News National Player of the Year. The Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, he guided the 2002 USC squad to its first 11-win season since 1979, a share of the conference title and a No. 4 national ranking. The 2002 co-captain and team MVP capped his stellar career earning MVP honors in the Trojans’ 2003 Orange Bowl victory.
The USC record holder with 1,569 career pass attempts, Palmer finished his time in Los Angeles as the Trojans’ all-time leader in career passing yards and career total offense, and he currently ranks second in both categories. His 11,818 passing yards and 11,621 yards of total offense – both also Pac-10 career records at the time – currently rank sixth and eighth in conference history, respectively. A two-time recipient of the Marv Goux Award for efforts in the annual USC-UCLA rivalry game, Palmer ranks second all-time in single-season passing at USC with 309 completions for 3,942 yards in 2002. A teammate of College Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu at USC, Palmer is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and his No. 3 jersey has been retired by the program.
The first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Palmer played 15 seasons with the Bengals (2003-10), Oakland Raiders (2011-12) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). A three-time Pro Bowler, he was named the 2005 AFC Player of the Year after leading the Bengals to their first winning season and playoff appearance in 15 years. A member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor, Palmer ranked 12th all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns when he retired from the NFL.
Off the field, he established the Carson Palmer Foundation to assist abused and abandoned children. Palmer has provided aid and support to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He and his wife recently pledged to make a challenge gift of $300,000 for Compassion International’s “Fill the Stadium” initiative, which seeks to provide essential food, medical care and support for children and their families during the Coronavirus pandemic.
TONY ROMO
Eastern Illinois University
Quarterback, 1999-2002
The winner of the 2002 Walter Payton Award as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Tony Romo goes down as one of the greatest players in Eastern Illinois history. He deservedly becomes the first Panther player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
A First Team All-American in 2002, Romo became the first three-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in league history. The Walter Payton Award winner led the Panthers to consecutive conference titles (2001, 2002) and three-straight FCS Playoff berths. EIU was 25-10 overall and 17-2 in OVC games with Romo as the starter, and the team was nationally ranked during his final three seasons.
A three-time First Team All-OVC selection, Romo set conference and school records for single-season (34 in 2002) and career (85) touchdown passes, which remained unbroken for more than a decade. The 2001 Third Team All-American owns the school record with a 157.5 career passing efficiency, and he ranks third in career passing yards with 8,212. In 2009, Romo was inducted into the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame; the same day, he became the first player to have his number retired by the Panthers.
After going undrafted in 2003, Romo would put together a standout NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-16. The four-time Pro Bowl selection holds Cowboy records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Off the field, Romo has annually hosted youth football camps in his hometown of Burlington, Wisconsin. He is also heavily involved with the United Way, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Since retiring with the Cowboys, Romo has served as the lead color analyst for CBS’ NFL telecasts, working alongside Jim Nantz.
KENNETH SIMS
University of Texas
Defensive Tackle, 1978-81
Kenneth Sims was so dominant in 1981 that he became Texas’ first-ever winner of the Lombardi Award… despite being sidelined following the ninth game of the season due to injury. The Groesbeck, Texas, native becomes the 20th Longhorn player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame
A two-time First Team All-American, Sims earned unanimous honors as a senior and consensus laurels as a junior. The 1981 UPI Lineman of the Year finished eighth for the Heisman Trophy, receiving three first-place votes. Sims’ 23 tackles for loss that season were a then-school record. He also led Texas to four wins over top 15 teams during stellar senior campaign, including a 12-tackle performance in a decisive 34-14 win over No. 10 Oklahoma.
The two-time consensus First Team All-Southwest Conference selection led the Longhorns to four consecutive postseason berths, including wins in the 1978 Sun Bowl and the 1982 Cotton Bowl. The 1981 team captain guided Texas to three top 25 finishes: No. 9 in 1978, No. 12 in 1979 and No. 2 in 1981. The two-time team MVP boasts the Longhorn record with 15 career forced fumbles. On the Texas career charts, Sims ranks fourth in sacks (29), fifth in fumble recoveries (seven) and ninth in tackles for loss (50). His other honors include the 1981 Houston Post SWC Defensive MVP Trophy and a 1982 NCAA Today’s Top V Award. Sims was inducted into the University of Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 1997.
The first overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Sims spent his entire pro career with the franchise from 1982-89. He helped guide the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XX following the 1985 season.
A dedicated supporter of Texas Athletics, Sims has participated in numerous letterman functions. He is also an annual volunteer for the Grays Harbor Football Camp, a free youth event. Now retired, Sims resides in Round Rock, Texas.
C.J. SPILLER
Clemson University
Running Back/Kick Returner, 2006-09
When he had the ball in his hands, C.J. Spiller was one of the most exciting all-purpose players to ever step foot on the college gridiron. The Lake Butler, Florida, native becomes the fourth Tiger player in the College Football Hall of Fame.
A unanimous First Team All-America kick returner in 2009, Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. He was named a Second Team All-America running back by Walter Camp in 2009, making him the first player in the organization’s history to earn All-America honors at two positions in the same season. The 2009 ACC Player of the Year set a single-season conference and school record with 2,680 all-purpose yards while also becoming the first player in conference history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season. A three-time All-ACC selection, Spiller garnered first team honors in 2008 and 2009 while receiving honorable mention laurels in 2007. Despite losing the 2009 ACC Championship Game to Georgia Tech, he earned MVP honors in the game after setting an ACC title game record with 233 rushing yards.
The NCAA record holder with seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns, Spiller ranks third all-time in FBS history with 7,588 career all-purpose yards. He joined USC’s Reggie Bush as the only players in college football history with 3,000 rushing yards, 1,500 kickoff-return yards, 1,000 receiving yards and 500 punt-return yards in a career. Spiller set 31 Clemson records by career’s end, including career all-purpose yards (7,588), kickoff return yards (2,052) and kickoffs returned for a TD (seven). He led the Tigers to four bowl games, earning MVP honors at the 2007 Chick-fil-A and 2009 Music City bowls. Spiller twice led the ACC in all-purpose yards, and he helped Clemson finish in the top 25 in 2007 (No. 21) and 2009 (No. 24). A member of both the Clemson Athletics and State of South Carolina Athletic halls of fame, Spiller’s No. 28 jersey was retired by the Tigers.
The ninth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 NFL Draft, Spiller played for the Bills (2010-14), New Orleans Saints (2015), Seattle Seahawks (2016), New York Jets (2016) and Kansas City Chiefs (2017).
Off the field, Spiller was a First Team Academic All-ACC selection at Clemson. A regular visitor to hospitals and convalescent homes, he also hosts the annual C.J. Spiller Football & Life Skills Camp. In 2020, Spiller returned to Clemson to get his master’s in athletic leadership, and he joined his former coach Dabo Swinney’s football staff as an unpaid graduate intern. He is also a board member of IPTAY, the fundraising organization for Clemson Athletics.
DARREN SPROLES
Kansas State University
Running Back, 2001-04
One of the most electric and prolific runners in college football history, Darren Sproles ranks as Kansas State’s all-time leading rusher holding more than 20 school and conference records. The Olathe, Kansas, native becomes the third Wildcat player in the College Football Hall of Fame.
A First Team All-American in 2003, Sproles finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after leading the nation with 1,986 rushing yards. A three-time All-Big 12 performer, he earned first team honors in 2003 and 2004 and second team accolades in 2002. In 2003, Sproles led K-State to the Big 12 title, its first conference title since 1934, after posting 345 all-purpose yards, catching a 60-yd touchdown pass and rushing for a Big 12 Championship Game record 235 yards in an upset win over No. 1 Oklahoma. One of three finalists for the 2003 AP Player of the Year, he earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2002, and he led the FBS in all-purpose yards (2,067) in 2004. The 2003 Doak Walker Award finalist led the Wildcats to three postseason berths, including a win in the 2002 Holiday Bowl, and two top-15 finishes in 2002 (No. 7) and 2003 (No. 14).
Playing for College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder, Sproles finished his career 11th all-time in rushing and sixth all-time in all-purpose yards in NCAA history. A member of the K-State Football Ring of Honor, he left Manhattan with 28 single-game, single-season or career records, 21 of which are still standing. The senior team captain boasts program career records for rushing yards (4,979), all-purpose yards (6,812), rushing attempts (815), rushing yards per carry (6.11), 100-yard rushing games (24) and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (10). Sproles still holds three of the top five single-season rushing performances in school history, including the top mark of 1,986 in 2003. His 2,735 all-purpose yards in 2003 are a Big 12 and K-State single-season record, and he also holds conference records for career 100-yard games and career all-purpose yards.
A fourth-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 NFL Draft, Sproles played 15 seasons in the league with the Chargers (2005-10), New Orleans Saints (2011-13) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014-19). The three-time Pro Bowl selection was a member of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII. Currently ranked sixth in NFL history with 19,696 all-purpose yards, Sproles set the single-season league record with 2,696 in 2011.
Giving back to the community, Sproles has funded football and life skills camps for at-risk youth in Kansas and San Diego. He also helped a family in New Orleans rebuild their home. Sproles currently works as a personnel consultant for the Eagles.
AARON TAYLOR
University of Notre Dame
Offensive Tackle, 1990-93
At a school with a long history of stellar offensive lineman, Aaron Taylor was one of the best to ever suit up at Notre Dame. A monster in the trenches, he becomes the 48th Fighting Irish player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame, the most of any school.
A two-time First Team All-American, Taylor earned unanimous honors in 1993 and consensus recognition in 1992. The anchor for one of the best stretches of Notre Dame football in the last three decades, the Irish went 40-8-1 and won three major bowl games (1992 Sugar Bowl and the 1993 and 1994 Cotton Bowls) during his career. The 1993 Lombardi Award recipient as the nation’s top lineman, Taylor also won the Jim Parker Award from the Touchdown Club of Columbus, and he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. The senior team captain guided the Fighting Irish to top-15 finishes every year of his career: No. 6 in 1990, No. 13 in 1991, No. 4 in 1992 and No. 2 in 1993.
The 1993 Moose Krause Lineman of the Year, Taylor blocked for consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in Reggie Brooks (1992) and Lee Becton (1993). He burst onto the scene in Notre Dame’s upset of Florida in the 1992 Sugar Bowl when Jerome Bettis scored two of his three touchdowns behind Taylor’s blocks. Starting the final 30-straight games of his career, he helped pave the way for an Irish run game that averaged 275 yards per game and tallied 71 rushing touchdowns from 1992-93. During his time at Notre Dame, the Bay Area native played for College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz and alongside Hall of Famers Raghib “Rocket” Ismail and Chris Zorich.
A first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1994 NFL Draft, Taylor played for the franchise from 1994-97 and helped them win Super Bowl XXXI. He finished his pro career with the San Diego Chargers from 1998-99.
Taylor spent five months volunteering for Teaching and Projects Abroad, teaching English to high school students in South America. He also funded a project in Sri Lanka that built a community center and 40 temporary houses in the village of Kosgoda after a tsunami. Taylor helped establish The Joe Moore Foundation for Teamwork in honor of his offensive line coach at Notre Dame, and he created the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to college football’s most outstanding offensive line. In 2007, he received the Harvey G. Foster Award from the Notre Dame Alumni Association for distinguished civic service. The founder of the Aaron Taylor IMPACT Fund, he can be seen during the fall as a college football analyst for CBS Sports.
ANDRE TIPPETT
University of Iowa
Defensive End, 1979-81
A terror to offensive backfields, Andre Tippett guided Iowa to its first Big Ten title in over two decades. The Newark, New Jersey, native becomes the 10th Hawkeye player elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
A consensus First Team All-American in 1981, Tippett led Iowa to a share of the Big Ten title and a berth in the 1982 Rose Bowl, the program’s first appearance in the game since 1958. The two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection (1980 and 1981) led the conference with 20 tackles for loss during his junior season.
A senior team captain, Tippett holds the Iowa single-season record for tackles for loss yardage with 153 yards on 20 TFL in 1980. Part of the Hawkeyes’ initial success under College Football Hall of Fame Coach Hayden Fry
