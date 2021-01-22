When I became a Christian, many changes took place in my life. One of those was a new awareness of God’s creation I never had before. I had seen with my eyes his creation before, but when I came to know God, I begin to see his glory as revealed in creation.
Last time we defined the glory of God as the manifestation of his divine presence. Now in Part 2, we will answer the question of how God manifests his glory in creation.
As I write this, I can look out the windows and see God’s creation. I see majestic oaks, towering pines swaying in the breeze, and magnificent magnolias with their glossy green leaves. I see azaleas and rhododendrons that will burst forth with subtle shades of pink, red, and white when spring arrives in a few short months.
In just a few weeks now, hundreds of yellow daffodils will begin to push their way through layers of pine needles right on schedule. Our camellia bushes are now in bloom. In late spring and early summer, the roses and annual flowers will bloom in a symphony of color, revealing God’s creative glory.
Earlier this morning, a blue bird perched on top of the bird house just outside another window of our home as I was having my morning devotion time, dressed in brilliant blue with shades of orange. In various parts of our yard during the day, I will be treated to multiple cardinals feeding at our bird feeder or just hoping around the yard foraging for a tasty treat. Yesterday a hawk that lives in our neighborhood swooped through our neighbor’s back yard and was joined by two companions. The glory of God is manifested in the smallest of creatures and other fowl of the air as well.
If I were to travel north for about ten miles, I would see mountains, which are at the tail end of the Appalachian chain. Nestled among these mountains is a beautiful lake covering thousands of acres. In the years that we have lived here, we have been blessed by numerous sunsets over the lake, each uniquely imbued in various hues of reds, oranges, yellows, and purple. It is beyond me how anyone can view such a sunset and say there is no God.
If we were to drive south about three hundred miles to the other end of our beautiful state, we would pass through green marshes that stretch as far as the eye can see as we near the coast. And then we would be greeted by the sugar white sands and a magnificent body of water called the Gulf of Mexico, shimmering with sunlight.
Yes, God indeed reveals his glory in his creation. The psalmist penned these words: “The heavens are telling the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of his hands.” Psalm 19:1
While we enjoy the beauty of God’s magnificent creation, it was never meant to be worshiped or idolized. Throughout history, mankind has done so and still does to this day. We are to worship the Creator and not the creation. We need to avoid the mistake of those who “exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for an image in the form of a corruptible man and of birds and four-footed animals and crawling creatures.” Romans 1:23
Not only does God’s creation reveal his glory, it also declares more of his attributes as well. Ponder these words of Paul:
“For since the creation of the world his invisible attributes, his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly seen, being understood through what he has made, so that they are without excuse.” Romans 1:20
For our atheist or agnostic friends who say they cannot believe in a God they cannot see, Paul reminds them that his invisible attributes, his eternal power and divine nature are clearly seen in his creation. He adds that those who reject the existence of God are without excuse. I love the phrase Paul uses “clearly seen.” The word in the original means more than just the physical act of seeing. It means to see with understanding and may be translated “to discern.” It is the only use of this word in the New Testament.
Recently I had my annual eye check up and examination. Part of that examination involves eye drops that cause the patient to have blurred vision for a few hours. Paul says there is no blurred vision involved in recognizing who God is simply by looking at this creation.
Many of you probably watch on a regular basis or at least have seen the TV program “Antique Road Show.” As the road show travels from city to city, people bring in their antique items to be appraised. The road show is made up of expert appraisers in various categories-furniture, art, etc. What is amazing to me is that these appraisers are able to recognize an artist or furniture maker just by one painting or piece of furniture. Each artist or craftsman has their unique style that is easily recognizable.
Isn’t that what Paul is saying about God’s creation in Romans 1:20? God can’t deny his own work of craftsmanship, whether it is the sun, moon, and stars or a blue bird or thousands of varieties of flowering plants. His glory is revealed in everything he created. Each thing he created is a “God original.”
Do you recall the words of the hymn “For the Beauty of the Earth”? It was written by Folliott Pierpoint when he was only 29.
“For the beauty of the earth, For the beauty of the skies, For the love which from our birth over and around us lies, Christ our God to thee we raise this hymn of grateful praise.”
I believe the word “glory” could be interchanged for beauty in one or both of the first two lines for indeed the beauty of the earth and skies reveal his glory and call forth our hymn of grateful praise.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
