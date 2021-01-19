Behind a strong defensive effort and a big offensive effort from Micah Johnson, Fyffe dominated Crossville, 77-26, from start to finish in the opening round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Monday at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Johnson poured in a game-high 20 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 14-4 on the season, and advanced to the semifinals. That semifinal matchup will take place on Friday against today's Geraldine-Ider winner.
In addition to Johnson's big game, Brody Dalton added 10 points and six rebounds, while Parker Godwin and Tate Goolesby each added eight points and five assists.
Landon Cox led the way for Crossville (2-9) witih 16 points.
In the other opening round game Monday, top-seed Plainview rolled past Valley Head, 83-40. Plainview advances to the other semifinal Friday where they will await the winner of today's Sylvania-Collinsville game.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
On the girl's side, second seed Collinsville rolled past No. 7 seed Crossville, 56-13.
The Panthers were paced by the duo of Olivia Akins and Tyla Tatum in the win, with Akins netting a game-high 12 points, while Tatum posted 11. Collinsville saw seven different players score in the win.
Collinsville advances to the semifinals, set to take place on Thursday night, and will face the winner of today's Sylvania-Fyffe game.
In the other girl's game, top seed Plainview cruised past Valley Head to reach the semifinals, 90-28. Plainview will take on the winner of the 4-5 game between Geraldine and Ider.
